The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

If you have been anywhere online in the past year or two, I am sure you have come across the term “girlhood” being used. Whether it be implemented in a meme, in a “get ready with me” TikTok, or mentioned in a vlog, this expression has worked its way into various internet spaces. Often, “girlhood” is used to categorize experiences, interests, and activities that many individuals who have been raised as girls can relate to or grow up familiar with. This can be anything small, like being raised playing with Littlest Pet Shop toys, to larger, more difficult experiences like personal struggles that arise during adolescence.

As someone who can relate to these “girlhood” experiences, I find the trend very uplifting and fun. It is comforting to know how alike and shared our behaviors can be. It also got me thinking about the alternative side of this trend for the opposite sex.

“Boyhood” exists too. Though I cannot relate to some specific experiences, media offers much insight. Tons of books, songs, television shows, and plays dive into thought-provoking “boyhood” stories. I feel that some of the most influential explorations are found in movies.

There were eight fantastic movies I immediately thought of to fit this category. These are movies that I love for their exploration into growing up and ones that I highly recommend you add to your watchlist. These movies explore the central concept of masculinity and revolve around the life experiences of a boy.

The Outsiders (1983)

Straight from your high school English class, this novel-turned-movie is undoubtedly a perfect coming-of-age story, jam-packed with many themes revolving around growing up. The story follows Greaser boys Ponyboy, Johnny, and Dallas as they attempt to grapple with and hide from the consequences of a murder. There is so much more to this, as the film examines the loss of childhood innocence, questions of self-sacrifice, and explores the concepts of identity and loyalty.

Luca (2021)

This Pixar animated film follows 13-year-old Luca as he spends the summer in Italy with his new friend Alberto. The conflict arises when Luca and Alberto have to hide their identities as sea monsters. The themes of identity and friendship are presented as both boys learn self-acceptance. There are so many heartwarming moments built upon each other, and several moments that play with heartstrings in just the right ways that make this movie a standout.

Stand by Me (1986)

The film follows four young boys who grow intrigued after a murder is committed in their small town. Out of curiosity and to bring justice, the friends embark on a hunt to find the victim and figure out who committed the horrible crime. The film plays with the ideas of losing childhood innocence, experiencing the uncertainties that life brings, and the often difficult transition into adulthood.

Boyhood (2014)

This would not be a list of coming-of-age movies without a mention of Boyhood. Over twelve years, viewers follow Mason and his ever-changing family as he navigates life from kindergarten up to his first day of college. The film took twelve years to make, allowing the cast to age in real-time along with the movie’s events. There is a heavy exploration of many different ideas revolving around growing up, developing family relationships, and both emerging adolescence and adulthood.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Based on the 1999 book of the same name, the film tells the story of Charlie, a high school freshman, and how his life changes after befriending a group of upperclassmen. The film is both uplifting and quite upsetting at times but meaningfully displays youth struggles with masculinity, mental health, and trauma. The ideas of love and acceptance are also overarching and heavily influence everything in Charlie’s life.

Newsies (1992)

Newsies is a movie musical based on the Newsboys’ Strike of 1899. The film follows the New York “newsies” who use their voices to fight against Pulitzer for better work conditions and justice. 17-year-old “newsie”, Jack Kelly, dares to dream which leads to the strike. The film addresses the idea of youth using their voices to speak out against corruption, as well as the power that loyalty, friendship, and love can play.

The Kings of Summer (2013)

When three teenagers want freedom from their parents, they carry out a plan to leave their lives behind. The boys decide to build a home in the woods and live off the land, all while learning about themselves through their own planned means. The movie is very comedic but still incredibly touching, diving into the ideas of emerging adult freedoms and finding meaning in life.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

The acclaimed classic (and my favorite from this list), Dead Poets Society, takes place over the fall semester at an all-boys private high school, Welton Academy. After a new English teacher is hired, a group of students becomes inspired to “seize the day” through his unorthodox teaching of poetry. The film explores several themes through the experiences of the boys as they go about their semester, primarily those of Neil Perry, Todd Anderson, Knox Overstreet, and Charlie Dalton. The film focuses heavily on the questioning of youth relationships, the male identity, freedom of choice, the dangers of conformity and tradition, and the young adults’ search for life’s passion.

All these movies bring something new to the table to discuss under the umbrella of “boyhood”, and each does it in such memorable ways. I highly recommend giving each one a watch and possibly taking a leap into something new!