Best Restaurants Off Campus that are Worth Trying

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Coming into college I knew that food was not going to be the best thing on campus. Or when you find the things you like at the multiple food places around campus, how easily you WILL get tired of them very quickly. There are only so many times you can eat a burger from Firebox, a panini from NOSH, or an acai bowl from Scholarly Grounds. With that being said, we are also college students so eating out all the time can become very expensive and run your bank account down. I have been in the situation that most college students get into when you just cave and order out. My personal favorites are listed below and I think they are some of the best around. Now around here there are Applebee’s, Panera, Texas Roadhouse, and your usual fast-food restaurants that are staples in college including McDonalds, Burger King, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell. The four I picked are staples to the 17870 zip code and are popular throughout the entire town.