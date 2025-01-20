Best Restaurants Off Campus that are Worth Trying

Coming into college I knew that food was not going to be the best thing on campus. Or when you find the things you like at the multiple food places around campus, how easily you WILL get tired of them very quickly. There are only so many times you can eat a burger from Firebox, a panini from NOSH, or an acai bowl from Scholarly Grounds. With that being said, we are also college students so eating out all the time can become very expensive and run your bank account down. I have been in the situation that most college students get into when you just cave and order out. My personal favorites are listed below and I think they are some of the best around. Now around here there are Applebee’s, Panera, Texas Roadhouse, and your usual fast-food restaurants that are staples in college including McDonalds, Burger King, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell. The four I picked are staples to the 17870 zip code and are popular throughout the entire town.
- Skeeter’s Pit BBQ
-
I tried Skeeters BBQ over Parents’ Weekend with my mom and dad and I loved it. All the upperclassmen I knew were raving about it and telling me I had to try it at least one time before my time at SU ended. Big dilemma, I am not a big BBQ fan at all. Something about it just does not appeal to me but I still wanted to give it a shot. I loved it. I think it was so good, and I would go back in a heartbeat. The atmosphere is super cool with it being on top of the mountain and overlooking the Susquehanna River. They have your typical BBQ foods including sandwiches (pulled pork, chicken, brisket, and veggies), platters (half/full racks of ribs, pulled chicken and pork, and Brisket), slider trios (pork, chicken, and brisket), as well as sides/finger foods like wings, chicken tenders, mac & cheese bites, onion rings, and nachos. I think the wide variety of foods is a big plus for them because there are so many different combinations of foods that you can get, and it is all so fresh and delicious.
- Marzoni’s brick oven and brewing co.
-
Marzoni’s is a fan favorite by everyone. The variety of options that they have are all so good and there is something for everyone there. Talking to some of my friends, we compiled a list of some of our favorite Marzoni’s classics to share with you: Caprese Pizza, Adult Grilled Cheese, Marzoni’s Brewers Burger, Chicken and Bacon Quesadilla, Wisconsin Fried Cheese, Soft Pretzels, Lemon Basil Chicken Salad, Bacon-Chicken Mac & Cheese, and Cajun Pasta. Were there more? Yes. But I think it is safe to say that Marzoni’s is a top-pick restaurant for a lot of people. The only downside is that for a college student, it can become expensive sometimes which leaves our bank accounts low and us wanting more.
- bella’s pizza
-
Bella’s Pizza is perfect for a Friday or Saturday late-night meal. After hanging out with friends and going out, a meal like some yummy pizza and garlic knots is a must. Bella’s Pizza caters to the college crowd by offering a deal on Tuesdays for a Large Pizza and 2 Liter soda for less than $10. Having this deal helps draw in customers because not a lot of restaurants near SU do this type of deal. The serving sizes are hearty which ensures you get the bang for your buck even if you are not getting the meal deal on Tuesday. Bella’s has amazing hours which is perfect for regular day and purchasing a late-night snack and during midterms and finals week when you are hungry while studying.
- the kind cafe
-
The Kind Café is perfect for a friend’s trip downtown to Market Street on a nice morning. The wide variety of food options cater to everyone. They emphasize fresh and locally sourced ingredients which makes their food of a higher quality. They have a cozy and community-oriented environment which is perfect for studying, hanging out with friends, and a relaxing place to get away from campus. The Kind Café is the best place to get a good bite to eat because the prices are catered to the college crowd which is nice when I get tired of food on campus and want to keep the total cost down.