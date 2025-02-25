About Lola Young: The Voice Behind “Messy”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I often use Apple Music’s “Discover New Artists” feature and love to browse through the recommended music thrown at me. Through this, I have found many artists in the past I came to love and listen to regularly. Recently, I hit shuffle, began listening to Lola Young, and fell in love with her music.

Lola Young is not new in the music industry though.

Born in London, Young began her singing and songwriting career at local competitions in 2013. In 2019, she was signed to Island records, releasing multiple EPs up until the COVID pandemic. Young first found some recognition for her take on “Together in Electric Dreams” on Late Night with James Corden. In November of 2022, Young released her debut album, “Stream of Consciousness”, and another album, “My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely”, in 2023.

Young was featured on the song “Like Him” from Tyler, the Creator’s 2024 album Chromakopia. Earlier that year, she released yet another album, “This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway”.

However, most seem to know Young as the artist behind “Messy” after its rise in popularity due to TikTok. In the past few months, her song has climbed to number one on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Many (including myself) have found heavy resistance with its lyrics, highlighting Young’s struggles with mental health and living up to others’ expectations. People have also found new ways to interpret the song, leading to further rotation on social media. Not only this, but the song is also very catchy.

In January of 2025, Young was featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Messy” live. Her performance has garnered further attention and acclaim for her star qualities on the stage, distinct style of dress, and her unique voice alone. Young’s vocals are incredibly raw, taking artistry into her own hands and crafting something authentic.

A link to her performance is here!

On social media, Young has been open about her personal life and struggles with mental health. She has openly discussed her diagnosis and life with schizoaffective disorder. Young has also shared her experiences with vocal cord cysts, leading to strain on her voice and show cancellations. With her growing fame, Young continues to use her platform to share her new work, interact with fans, and make fun content

Lola Young’s music is absolutely worth the listen, and I highly recommend checking out her music!