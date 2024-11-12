The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ten years ago, as of this November, Over the Garden Wall premiered on Cartoon Network. The series has become a cult classic throughout the years, and rightfully so. It is truly my favorite fall watch and has become a tradition to rewatch every year once the leaves start falling. If you have never seen this fantastic series, I recommend it to the fullest degree, for so many reasons!

Before I begin, I want to make it clear that this will contain NO SPOILERS! This series is worth watching, and I do not want to give away any major plot!

Based on a 2013 Cartoon Network short, Tome of the Unknown, this 10-episode miniseries follows the story of Wirt and his half-brother Gregory as they journey through the woods to find their way home. There is so much more to this, and as you watch, you find yourself engulfed in a beautifully put-together tale.

First off, the music is phenomenal. Every song is thoughtfully composed, whether it is gentle, dark, or simply a tune you will never forget. The soundtrack is something ever so special, and all songs were created for the series itself. The music is spectacular and is hard to put into words that does this soundtrack true justice.

Along with this comes the voice cast, and while this is just a small point I would like to mention, this voice cast has exceptional talent. Our lead, Wirt himself, is voiced by Elijah Wood. Other talents include Melanie Jayne Lynskey, Christopher Lloyd, John Cleese, Shirley Jones, and Tim Curry just to name a few. They voice only some of the truly unforgettable characters.

On top of all of this, the art style is beyond gorgeous. Colorful fall festival scenes intertwine with moments of dark charm, and moments of fear are present for those horror lovers. The style is simple but just complicated enough to be perfect for the story.

The strongest love for this series is how perfectly paced the story is. To create an impactful story all in ten episodes in roughly eleven minutes is a difficult feat but Over the Garden Wall masters this. This cannot go without mentioning how jam-packed with symbolism the series is. Full of “blink and you’ll miss it” moments mixed with alluring moments; it took me multiple watches to even catch all the mysteries that unfold. Everything has a meaning, and it all comes together to create a powerful finale, leaving you to want more.

There is so much more I could say about Over the Garden Wall, but it would dive into spoiler territory. With that being said, Over the Garden Wall can be streamed on Hulu, and Prime Video, is available for download, and can be purchased on DVD.

Will you decide to take the journey with Wirt and Greg into the unknown?