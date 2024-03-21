5 Steps To Make The Most Out Of The Rest Of Your Spring Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Feeling like you could’ve done so much more with your time this school year? Well, it’s not over yet. As the sun is coming out, make the most out of the time you have left. Reach out to friends and make as many memories as you can. Even better, document what you do. Whether that be writing it down or taking some vintage photos with that disposable camera. Not feeling productive can be one of the worst attitudes, especially in college. So take advantage of all the opportunities for the rest of the year! With a significant portion of the semester still ahead, now is the perfect time to refocus, reenergize, and make the most out of the remaining weeks. Whether you’re aiming to boost your grades, enhance your extracurricular activities, or simply enjoy the warmer weather, here are some strategies to help you make the most out of the rest of your spring semester.

1. Set goals

One of the most important ways to get back on track and stay consistent is to set goals. Take a few moments to acknowledge WHY you feel like you could’ve done more this year, and which areas you wish to improve. The most important step is to make smaller goals that lead to the bigger goal. If your goal is to have a rockin’ summer bod, start with goals like working out a few times a week and setting an achievable, yet flexible, nutrition plan. Having clear objectives will provide you with direction and motivation as you navigate the weeks ahead.

2. Find a support system

As the saying goes, you are a combination of the five people you spend the most time with. Surround yourself with friends who have your back and make you a better person. It also helps to have people to keep yourself accountable. Find a gym partner, someone to eat with, or even to go on walks by with river with! Making goals is hard enough, get friends who help you stay consistent!

3. Go outside

At college, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy. From picnics with friends and outdoor study sessions to sports and recreation on campus fields and trails, there’s something for everyone. Engage in community gardening or volunteer for outdoor events to connect with nature and fellow students. Whether it’s dining al fresco, playing frisbee with friends, or just reading, college campuses offer endless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and make the most of your college experience.

4. Document

There’s no shame in capturing the moment. While it is important to enjoy the present, nobody regrets taking out their camera! No one wants to be the friend with their phone out all of the time, so try a digital camera! Not only does it capture the moment, but digital/disposable cameras give that vintage/retro look to a photo. While 4 years may seem like a long time, college is going to go by in a flash in an instant. Don’t let one of your regrets be forgotten memories.

5. Prioritize yourself

While you may feel pressured to have the perfect academic, social, and physical life in college, but don’t let it get to you. College is about making the most out of the opportunities presented to you, but even David Goggins needs an off day. Sleep better, eat well, study hard, and you’ll feel like an entirely new person by the end of the semester.