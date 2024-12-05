5 Easy & Cheap Christmas Gifts For Your Friends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unfortunately, buying for your friends can be difficult especially if you have a lot of them. Most of us are college students, so it can be difficult to buy for friends without breaking the budget. I can assure you, that most of your friends probably feel the same way! So here are a few thoughtful and affordable gift ideas for your friends.

Book Exchange

Are you and your friends big readers? Try a book exchange where you buy a book for your friend and they buy one for you! You can also do this in big groups where everyone can buy a book for one person out of the group so you only spend on one person. Most paperbacks do not exceed $20, so this is the perfect gift for book lovers. This can be the perfect surprise gift as well!

Anything and Everything from Five Below

Five Below has been one of my saviors for buying gifts for friends. Like the store suggests in its title, most of Five Below’s inventory is primarily under $5 with a few exceptions including sales tax and technology. In the past, I have bought snacks, mugs, stuffed animals, and even blankets! This store is a hidden gem for cheap Christmas gifts.

Homemade Treats

Nothing says thoughtful like homemade treats for your friends! If you have access to a kitchen on your campus, you can make a ton of Christmas treats. You can even incorporate your family’s special recipes. Making treats is kind to the budget plus how can you say no to a Christmas cookie or chocolate pretzel? Yum!

Time Together

Spending time with your friends is both a great time for you and your besties! You can create the most magical night by doing fun and affordable activities. Paint and Sips are among the most common hangout ideas for friends, Christmas movie nights, and you can also do a hot chocolate or cookie decorating night to get in the Christmas spirit!

Photo Gifts

A perfect way to cherish the memories you have together is by taking photos! Another affordable gift for your friends is to print out photos that you have together, this can be done cheaply at Walmart. Now both you and your friends can hang photos up on your wall or add them to a photo album. If you are willing to spend more you can buy custom frames and albums on Etsy to put your photos!