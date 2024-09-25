The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter.

Content warning for mentions of sexual assault and abuse!

Every year, the American Library Association celebrates books censored and banned by individuals, governments, school boards, and even other libraries. This year, Banned Book Week is from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28.

As more and more books face these controversies when they are put onto shelves, it is important to recognize why. A lot of the time, these books contain certain themes that may be considered “inappropriate”, “too risqué”, or “hateful.” A number of these novels contain themes of womanhood and detail female struggles in patriarchal societies.

The following are some books that have been censored or banned due to their overarching themes but are important works for women all around the world.

The Color Purple by Alice Walker (1982)

Taking place in rural Georgia in the early 1900s, the story follows a young African-American girl named Celie as she grows up. The novel focuses on the African-American woman’s struggle. This novel is one of the most challenged due to its themes, but despite this, it has won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award.

The Handmaiden’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (1985)

This is yet another heavily challenged book, banned in many areas of the United States. The story takes place in a dystopian United States after theocratic regime rises as a response to a fertility crisis. It explores many themes of women’s oppression and loss of identity due to totalitarianism. The book has generated many adaptations and has inspired several television shows, movies, and other works but was sought to be banned for offensive language, being unsuitable for a younger demographic, and sexual content.

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou (1969)

In the first book of a series of seven autobiographical works, Maya Angelou writes of her life from age 3 to 16. She details her often unsettling and traumatic childhood, and the oppression she faces being an African-American girl. The autobiography has been banned due to its documentation of molestation, abuse, and teen pregnancy. It is one of the most banned books in American history.

Speak by Lauria Halse Anderson (1999)

Written for young adults, the novel centers around a girl named Melinda as she struggles and learns to gain the strength to overcome her past trauma. The book aims to highlight the struggles of victims of sexual assault, mental health, and the struggles that come with girlhood. This novel has been banned due to the themes presented, and the claim it is “biased against males.”

The Awakening by Kate Chopin (1899)

While this is an older novel on the list, its story is incredibly impactful for modern women. The novel follows Edna Pontellier, a wife and mother, as she searches for meaning outside cultural roles with a desire for independence. It was banned for years after its initial release because critics believed it was “poison” to the general public.

If you would like more information on Banned Books Week, censored books, or more stories to explore, you can visit:

Banned Books Week’s website https://bannedbooksweek.org/

The American Library Associations Page https://www.ala.org/bbooks/banned