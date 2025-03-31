The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Guess who’s going to see Tate in concert in October?! That’s right. ME! Since her new album has recently come out, naturally, I’ve listened to every song on So Close to What. There are 16 tracks total on the album, and they are all straight bangers. To prepare fully for October, I’ve taken it upon myself to rank the songs on the album from my favorite to least favorite/best to worst (although there really are no bad songs).

My top five need to be mentioned first, obviously. This was tough because they are all so similar yet so different. I love different aspects of each song and each one has something special that’s featured. The whole album is so sexy and makes every college girl just want to get up and dance. No skips on this album, no sir.

My top 3 are really interchangeable because I love them all equally and simply can’t choose, so just know that as you proceed, that no singular one takes the cake over the other.

“Sports Car”

Ugh, it’s just so raunchy. The Timbaland x Pussy Cat Dolls type of beat gives a throwback 90s vibe that I just can’t stop listening to. The whisper-singing style is a sure-fire way to get me listening to this song on repeat. This is THE song to listen to on girls’ night out.

“It’s ok I’m ok”

Another banger! Something about the repeated title scratches an itch in my brain perfectly. Plus, it’s a great vocal stim. My friends and I find ourselves randomly saying “it’s ok, I’m ok” when we’re frustrated or even at random times in the day, and then of course, we break out into song.

“Miss Possessive”

I have no complaints about this song. The sample of Sydney Sweeney in the introduction is a chef’s kiss. I love the melody and how the rhymes seem to fit perfectly. I think it sums up every girl’s inner thoughts when someone else is eyeing up their boyfriend. I’ll be screaming this song at the top of my lungs in October.

These are all interchangeable because they’re all just so great. I cannot choose because they are all simply amazing. Songs four and five on my list are also really good, but they stick true to the order they’re in.

“Siren Sounds”

This could potentially be a hot take, but I love this song. A lot of the songs on this new album are suggestive, and this one differs from the rest. Tate uses her higher register for this song, and it’s so pretty the way she sings it. I think the title is very creative, and I am quite in love with the message of this song.

“2 Hands”

This was one of the first songs on the new album that I listened to, so it’s been on repeat for several months. That being said, I’ve had a lot of time to become obsessed with it. Usually, the first song, book, or show that I read/listen to/watch is the one that holds a special place in my heart. 2 Hands is that song. The beat and music underneath the lyrics are so catchy. Everything about the construction of this song is perfect.

The rest of the list are songs that I like but aren’t my favorites.

“Purple Lace Bra” “Dear God” “I know Love” “Signs” “Revolving Door” “Nostalgia” “Bloodonmyhands” “Greenlight”

The last three I don’t really like too much and haven’t listened to a lot, so I’ll just list them in no particular order.

Like I do, No, I’m not in love, Means I care.

I love this new album for the most part and am so excited for October. Give it a listen if you haven’t already, because Tate’s music videos and lyricism are top-notch!