Your Guide to the Jersey Shore

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With summer right around the corner, many people are starting to plan their summer beach trips and may be wondering where they should go. As a loyal and proud New Jerseyan, I will always recommend the Jersey Shore for a weekend trip. With the many shore points to choose from, it can be overwhelming (especially if you’re traveling from far away), so I’ve put together my top five shore points, along with the vibe of each of them, for your next beach trip.

Long Beach Island

I may be a little biased since I grew up spending my summers in LBI, but it will always be my top recommendation when trying to convince people to go down the shore. Long Beach Island is made up of six main towns: Barnegat Light, Harvey Cedars, Surf City, Ship Bottom, Long Beach Township, and Beach Haven. One of the most iconic spots on the island is the Barnegat Lighthouse, which is a fun activity when it’s open and you can walk all the way to the top for a good view. Beach Haven is definitely one of the busiest spots on the island, with Bay Village, which is a shopping center full of cute boutiques (and even some really good sushi). Right next to it is Fantasy Island, a nostalgic amusement park that’s perfect if you’re looking for a classic summer night. There’s also so much more to do throughout LBI, such as mini golf, grabbing coffee and breakfast before the beach, renting bikes and riding around town, watching the sunset on the bay (or on a sunset cruise), or just stopping for ice cream after a long beach day. While LBI is definitely more of a family-friendly shore point, it’s also perfect for a fun girls’ trip filled with beach tanning, cute dinners, shopping, and ice cream runs.

Point Pleasant

I would definitely recommend Point Pleasant for anyone who is a big boardwalk lover. I think it has one of the best boardwalks, especially with Jenkinson’s being a part of it. Jenkinson’s has pretty much everything you could want, from rides, arcade games, mini golf, and boardwalk food. Point Pleasant is a place you can spend the entire day going back and forth between the beach and the boardwalk and never get bored of either. One of the most overlooked things on the boardwalk is Jenkinson’s Aquarium, which is something you don’t usually see at the beach. It’s right on the boardwalk and gives you a chance to see animals such as sharks and penguins, which is something to do if you want to switch things up from just lying on the beach. Point Pleasant is definitely more of a family-oriented place, but it still has such a fun, nostalgic feel that makes it perfect for a day trip and a fun-filled boardwalk experience.

Cape May

If you’re looking for a true East Coast summer, I would highly recommend Cape May. Even though it’s the farthest shore point (if you’re coming from up north), it is 100% worth the trip. It is the ideal, picture-perfect summer. Cape May is known for its Victorian houses, which makes walking or biking around an activity in itself. Downtown is full of cute boutiques, coffee shops, and restaurants. There are also plenty of great spots for brunch or dinner. Cape May is the perfect place for a laid-back weekend, and with a multitude of places for shopping and eating, there is so much you can do, as well as relaxing on the beach, visiting the Cape May Lighthouse, going on sunset beach walks, or even going on a dolphin-watching cruise. You can grab ice cream at night and go on night walks or even just sit by the water and relax. Cape May is definitely a bit quieter and more relaxed compared to some other shore points, but that’s part of what makes it special and gives it its perfect East Coast summer vibe. It’s perfect for anyone who is looking for an enjoyable coastal summer.

Seaside Heights

If you’re looking for a weekend of going out bar hopping or just recreating a scene from Jersey Shore, I would definitely recommend going to Seaside Heights. June isn’t the best time to go unless you’re trying to spend time with high schoolers during their prom weekends, but from July to August, if you’re looking for someplace that has a high-energy atmosphere, I’d recommend that you visit. Seaside Heights is known for its iconic boardwalk, which is filled with things to do during the day and night. You can spend time on the beach, walk the boardwalk, play arcade games, go on rides, or grab food, which the boardwalk is littered with (my personal favorite place being The Sawmill). With tons of bars and clubs in both Seaside and surrounding towns, it makes it one of the most popular nightlife spots at the Jersey Shore. Whether you’re going out with a group of friends for the night or are planning a going-out weekend, it’s definitely the perfect place if you’re looking for a crazy and fun spot to spend your time

Asbury Park