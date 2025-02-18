The TikToker Who Changed the Internet’s Mind on the Eagles Football Team

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter.

The TikTok user @bubbacollinss, with 1.4 million followers, has won the hearts of

many netizens. He has frequently appeared on people’s FYPs (For You Pages), and

rightfully so, as he is an entertaining content creator. His videos are usually filmed in

his dorm, which has led to an ongoing joke about him being too loud and how the

people around him can probably hear him yelling. Besides that, he expresses a lot of

enthusiasm for his team.

As someone who engages with various types of content—such as “day in the life” videos

and “get ready with me” clips—it is important for him to hook his audience within the

first 10 seconds when creating rant-style or conversational content. That is something

Bubba a natural at.

Being a university student makes his content about dining hall food, late-night food

runs, and professor interactions even more relatable. There is never a dull moment,

as something is always happening in his everyday life. He draws from many

experiences, but they are often either relatable or comical. As a follower, it always

feels refreshing to visit his page and see his latest video.

Regarding his Eagles-related content, Bubba often posts about the team during games

and shares his thoughts on ongoing discourse surrounding them. Throughout his

content creation journey, followers have come to understand why the team means so

much to him.

Beyond that, he has been an exciting source of information leading up to the Super

Bowl. While traditional media outlets like MSNBC, CNN, and others provide

professional game coverage, there is something uniquely enjoyable about hearing a

fan’s real-time and post-game reactions. There is so much potential for a

collaboration between Bubba and the Eagles. He did attend a game and was even

interviewed by the team’s social media staff. However, it’s a bit disappointing that we

never got a Super Bowl collaboration or an official invitation for him to attend their

games.

Beyond just the team, Bubba’s content has also provided insight into the deep love

that Philadelphia residents have for the game, the team, and winning. Seeing Bubba

celebrate and express his pride and passion for the Eagles has been truly

heartwarming. It is always great to see people create content about things they

genuinely care about. With Bubba, it has been refreshing to see content that feels

authentic and close to home—content that showcases his love for the game in different ways.

It is fascinating to witness the rise of social media stars who build their fanbases

around things they genuinely enjoy. On both saturated and non-saturated platforms, it

can be difficult to find new content creators who focus on personal interests like

hobbies, movies, sports teams, and other niche passions. Bubba, however, manages to

create content that is both eye-catching and entertaining, proving that there is plenty

of room for creators to step outside the mainstream.

There is so much room for content about niche interests. Bubba is a great example of

what thinking outside the box can do. Not only is it freeing for a content creator, but

it also introduces audiences to topics and passions they might not have explored

otherwise. If it weren’t for Bubba, I wouldn’t be as excited and hyped for the Eagles.

Learning about the team’s history and their journey to success has turned me into a

huge fan as well.

This piece highlights Bubba’s impact and influence on changing the internet’s

perception of the Eagles—one TikTok post at time.