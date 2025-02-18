The TikToker Who Changed the Internet’s Mind on the Eagles Football Team

The TikTok user @bubbacollinss, with 1.4 million followers, has won the hearts of
many netizens. He has frequently appeared on people’s FYPs (For You Pages), and
rightfully so, as he is an entertaining content creator. His videos are usually filmed in
his dorm, which has led to an ongoing joke about him being too loud and how the
people around him can probably hear him yelling. Besides that, he expresses a lot of
enthusiasm for his team.
As someone who engages with various types of content—such as “day in the life” videos
and “get ready with me” clips—it is important for him to hook his audience within the
first 10 seconds when creating rant-style or conversational content. That is something
Bubba a natural at.
Being a university student makes his content about dining hall food, late-night food
runs, and professor interactions even more relatable. There is never a dull moment,
as something is always happening in his everyday life. He draws from many
experiences, but they are often either relatable or comical. As a follower, it always
feels refreshing to visit his page and see his latest video.
Regarding his Eagles-related content, Bubba often posts about the team during games
and shares his thoughts on ongoing discourse surrounding them. Throughout his
content creation journey, followers have come to understand why the team means so
much to him.
Beyond that, he has been an exciting source of information leading up to the Super
Bowl. While traditional media outlets like MSNBC, CNN, and others provide
professional game coverage, there is something uniquely enjoyable about hearing a
fan’s real-time and post-game reactions. There is so much potential for a
collaboration between Bubba and the Eagles. He did attend a game and was even
interviewed by the team’s social media staff. However, it’s a bit disappointing that we
never got a Super Bowl collaboration or an official invitation for him to attend their
games.
Beyond just the team, Bubba’s content has also provided insight into the deep love
that Philadelphia residents have for the game, the team, and winning. Seeing Bubba
celebrate and express his pride and passion for the Eagles has been truly
heartwarming. It is always great to see people create content about things they
genuinely care about. With Bubba, it has been refreshing to see content that feels
authentic and close to home—content that showcases his love for the game in different ways.
It is fascinating to witness the rise of social media stars who build their fanbases
around things they genuinely enjoy. On both saturated and non-saturated platforms, it
can be difficult to find new content creators who focus on personal interests like
hobbies, movies, sports teams, and other niche passions. Bubba, however, manages to
create content that is both eye-catching and entertaining, proving that there is plenty
of room for creators to step outside the mainstream.
There is so much room for content about niche interests. Bubba is a great example of
what thinking outside the box can do. Not only is it freeing for a content creator, but
it also introduces audiences to topics and passions they might not have explored
otherwise. If it weren’t for Bubba, I wouldn’t be as excited and hyped for the Eagles.
Learning about the team’s history and their journey to success has turned me into a
huge fan as well.
This piece highlights Bubba’s impact and influence on changing the internet’s
perception of the Eagles—one TikTok post at time.