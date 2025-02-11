The New Eilish Fragrance is WORTH the Money

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Billie Eilish has finally dropped the newest chapter of Eilish Fragrances after teasing a whole

new look of this latest addition to her collection of fragrances. Eilish has a line of three other

fragrances comprised of Elish, Eilish No. 2, and the limited edition Eilish No. 3. These bottles

are a beautifully sculpted bust-shape each with their own color that matches the scent and, are

more than just fragrances. They capture the essence of Eilish’s alluring style and personality

and are truly made for anyone to wear in hopes it gives you your own form of confidence.

Having each of these fragrances myself, they are all completely different from one another and

each holds a powerful and luxurious smell. The moment Eilish released her new fragrance,

‘Your Turn’, which has a new chic look from the others, I bought it within seconds.

I was surprised to see the bottle get switched up from the iconic design but nonetheless, it

makes ‘Your Turn’ stand out from the rest along with the scent. The fragrance’s home is an

elegant yet bold model of stacked silver chrome dice, with the top die being smaller and placed

on the corner as the cap. This take on her new bottle goes perfectly with the name decision for

the scent, “Your Turn’ paired with the bottle wraps it into a mysterious, enticing, and even

seductive vibe. Along with the other Eilish perfumes, these vibes tend to be on theme but there

is something so much more mature about ‘Your Turn’.

When I saw what tends to be a fan-favorite email notification for college students, “You have

received a package”, I knew exactly what it was and practically ran to the mailroom. I got my

hands on that package and opened it with pure excitement and curiosity. I was mesmerized by

just the bottle itself finally being in front of me and in my own hands.

As described on the Eilish fragrance website, billieeilishfragrences.com, ‘Your Turn’ is a mix of

“a warm, woody, and fresh scent that blends bright ginger, velvety peach skin, and smooth

sandalwood”. In more detail, the top notes consist of bergamot peel, cardamom pod, and fresh

ginger while the heart notes include velvet peach skin, night blooming jasmine, and coconut

water which all sit on the base notes of sandalwood Australia, captive musks, and upcycled

sylvamber.

Each of these comprised notes is exactly what I got. The initial spray, with the atomizer

dispersing a soft and wide mist, had a smooth citrus and pine smell that was neither too sweet

nor too woody. As it dried down I got hints of the softer citrus smells such as the peach and

coconut that combined into a slight vanilla vibe all while maintaining the sandalwood and ginger

smell. As it sat on my skin I was in awe of the complexity between the floral, fruity, and

woodiness aroma it held. If I had to put this scent into my own visual description, it makes me

feel as though I am in my twenties, sitting down during the holiday season with friends or family

at a fancy restaurant with dim lights. The fragrance makes you feel mature, sexy, warm, and

desirable all in one. This fragrance is definitely an invigorating one that will have people turning

their heads and asking what you’re wearing.

Once again, Eilish has redefined versatility as this fragrance is both feminine and masculine,

appealing to anyone looking for a new scent. If you’re a person who would rather be able to

smell the fragrance before buying it, do not worry. The fragrance will be sold in stores, most

likely Ulta, before you know it. There will also most likely be a mini version as it can be seen in a

picture Eilish teased before releasing ‘Your Turn” if you’re looking to save some money. Be on

the lookout for this captivating fragrance, and the mini version, in stores shortly. In the

meantime, if what you’ve just read excited you and sounds like a scent you could fall in love

with, I highly recommend heading to the official Eilish fragrance website to get your hands on it

and delve into this new fragrance journey.