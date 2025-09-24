The Iconic Fall Duo is Back 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re one of the many fans to have taken endless trips to Stars Hollow, after nine years the reunion of Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel has brought fans back once again. The 77th Emmys Awards pulled together the iconic mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series Gilmore Girls, and they looked amazing.

As many fans know, the show is a staple rewatch during the Autumn season, and the cast is aware of that themselves. Graham started off their segment by joking, “Twenty-five years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered, and apparently, took the season fall hostage”. That couldn’t be more true. While making their anticipated appearance, they stood on a set which replicated their famous Stars Hollow home from the show making the moment even more nostalgic.

They continued and adjusted right back into their playful and humorous banter, it was like the roles truly never left them. Highlighting how little money they had at the start of the show, it proves you can make anything special and unique even on a small budget. The last time Graham and Bledel reunited on screen was for “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life”, Netflix’s revival of the series. Following both actors throughout one year, an episode for each season, I personally loved this except for the fact that it ended on a huge cliffhanger. With this reunion, although small, I hold out as much hope as possible for any type of closure to that.

Some people may think another addition to the show could be dragging it out, but I think the cliffhanger could be the perfect way into something similar to the year in the life revival. I don’t expect anything huge, just a small look into the future of where their lives are after the dramatic ending to satisfyingly close the chapter. Even without the closure myself and so many others throw ourselves back into their lives every fall, it has become tradition.

So, with the fall season officially upon us, I have to say this show is my all time favorite rewatch. It’s nostalgic, cozy, and comforting all in one. Everything you align with fall–the fashion, candles, changing leaves, decorations, and romanticizing the school year–is wrapped up into this show. Lorelai and Rory’s witty comments, fast paced banter, coffee addiction, and somehow pinterest perfect closets never get old. Their busy and drama-filled lives within their quaint and quirky hometown add to the entire aesthetic of the show.

I will always recommend this show to someone who hasn’t seen it (if you’re one of those people take my word for it) and forever be jealous of those people who get to watch it for the first time. There’s a reason why the show’s still so influential and popular 25 years later. It has left its unique legacy of humor, heart, and family that any generation can resonate with. Every detail works so perfectly together: the cast, the location and sets, and even the sometimes ridiculous choices Rory and Lorelai make. With all its comforting details, I know I’ll be revisiting Stars Hollow once again, adding to the autumn magic during this time of the year.