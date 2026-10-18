The Boston Fall Coffee Round-Up You’ve Been Looking For

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these are too good to miss out on

As October finally arrives and Gilmore Girls season is back in full swing, there is no better time

than now to find the new fall go-to coffee in Boston.

As a city with over 2200 coffee shops in the greater area as of 2026, it’s a caffeine enthusiasts

job to gather a few good options for a girl looking to get her daily sip on, without the

doomscrolling attached. We all are in a rush, this is Boston after all—so here is a round-up of

some solid spooky seasonal drinks that don’t require a two hour road trip to the White

Mountains (we know you would…but maybe this will subside for now).

1: Phinista Cafe

First up, we have Phinista Cafe. You know them, you love them for their $3 happy hour drinks

and Vietnamese coffee specials. And now as halloween creeps around the corner and spooky

season is in full swing, it’s time for you to take that much needed visit to Fenway to try one of

their new speciality drinks. Everything from their “Umami Baby latte,” topped with soy sauce

to their signature Saigon with a pumpkin spice rebrand will have you feeling fall vibes to your

core.

2: The Half Cookie

Second on the list are from none other than The Half Cookie. From their in-store location on

Chestnut Hill to their Snowport booth that is always long lines deep it is no shock that their

coffee game is also up to speed. Their fall drinks range from pecan and cinnamon dolce whips

on top of drinks, to homemade syrups with fruity twists like apple and cherry to compliment

their fall specialty latte line. Come on, I know you’re craving a cookie and latte combo now…I

know I am. Head to their storefront location in Winthrop to test these out!

3: Blackbird Doughnuts

Cinnamon roll, blueberry pie, pumpkin spice, oh my! And I’m not even talking about desserts

here, I’m talking specialty latte flavors done before, but never this good. Blackbird Doughnuts,

an age-old Boston donut lovers staple has joined the fall coffee train and for the better. And hey,

I know we’re mostly talking about coffee here but a little bird told me that they might just so

happen to have a bomb Pumpkin Cheesecake matcha.

4: Cannon Ball Cafe

Looking for the more niche fall flavors? Sick of your PSL’s as the season continues? Look no

further than Cannon Ball cafe and their nostalgic yet flavorful drink options you’ll be dying to

have a cup of in the Instagram photos you’ll be taking. Head to Cannon Ball Cafe to try a

butternut squash latte, brown sugar fig latte, or the most fall nostalgia of all that brings you back

to your mom’s homemade cookies… none other than an oatmeal raisin cookie latte. Not feeling

like a caffeine rush is needed? Try their roasted pear chai, now that is a combo you can’t mess up

in my opinion.

5: Wishing Cup

Oh Cookie Butter, Biscoff, and Lattes. All great things that need to be merged. But wait! It’s

been done by none other than Wishing Cup as they debut their Fall 2026 menu. Not feeling a

latte? Try it as a Chai or Matcha! The options are endless. Plus if you’re looking for that staple

PSLof the season I can assure you that the Wishing Cup will have you covered. Pumpkin Pop on

over and try those specials, you will be grateful you listened.

Sources:

https://rentechdigital.com/smartscraper/business-report-details/united-states/massachusetts/list-of

-coffee-shops-in-boston – coffee shop statistic

https://www.instagram.com/p/DdJG78FlXTE/?stkn=MXNsejR4YTN0Y2lzNA== – wishing cup

https://www.instagram.com/p/DdNkxPEC-5a/?stkn=MXNrZDJ5MTh6YjNsMQ== – phinista

cafe https://www.instagram.com/p/Dd9CosHlLLd/?stkn=MmpleDU2ajBzdWVl – blackbird

donuts

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcuT0JUABss/?stkn=MW9teWcxdXoxbWRteg== – cannon ball

cafe

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DdH2EoSJCfm/?stkn=ZGV6bzdvaHowc2V4 – the half cookie