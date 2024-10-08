The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Salem, MA has a rich history of witchcraft and haunted happenings, making it a hub for people who look forward to Halloween every year. As someone who has lived in and around the Halloween capital of the world my whole life, I know a thing or two about where to go and what to eat. There are many places throughout the city that provide amazing food and great vibes, making it worth the spooky hype, from a local!



Life Alive Cafe – One of the best places for a very crunchy, hippie-dippy feel is this little cafe right in the heart of downtown. Life Alive has a large menu full of feel-good treats and meals, and has even gone semi-viral on Tik Tok for having Erewon dupe smoothies. This season they have come out with a Pumpkin Spice smoothie that even looks like a jack-o-lantern! Personally, I am obsessed with their hummus plate as well as a whole plethora of salads and bowls. If you’re looking for something healthy and cozy, this is this place to go! Camilla’s Cafe and Breakfast – Looking for a place with amazing empanadas and the sweetest people? Camilla’s is a Brazilian owned small business just outside of the city center that provides many sweet treats: their freshly squeezed orange juice and yummy breakfast foods make this place one of my favorites in the area. They are closed on Sundays, however, every other day of the week they are open and working! They also have a drive through which is so convenient! On the Grind Cafe – My favorite coffee shop in Salem is also a bit out of the downtown area, however the walk or drive is 100% worth it. The ladies who run this place are the kindest people you’ll meet, always remembering my face! They offer many muffin options, as well as acai bowls, pastries and breakfast sandwiches. And the coffee! Amazing. Bambolina/Kokeshi – Can’t decide between pizza or ramen? This place offers many different recipes for each dish! Located downtown, this place has exceptional food of two contrasting cuisines while making them both taste amazing. The pizza is made Neapolitan style, hand-tossed and baked in a big oven, allowing you to watch your order being made. This place is simply delicious and worth a visit! Thai Place Restaurant – Located in the Salem Mall, this place has some of the best Thai food I’ve ever tried (and I love Thai food). The menu is large and encompassing, offering so many dishes that are all lovely to eat. They also have a huge glass of Thai iced tea that you cannot skip out on! This business has been around for years and it has become a huge staple in my life for takeout.

Salem thrives off of the tourist season and spending your money on local businesses is great for residents. If you plan on visiting Salem, give small businesses your time!