Hamzah and Martin are located in Toronto, Canada. Still, they are known widely on platforms

like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Patreon as “Slushy Noobz.” With over 800 thousand

subscribers on their YouTube channel and over 200 thousand subscribers on their podcast “Out

Of Character,” they mainly gained popularity from their humor and fearlessness of outwardly

being themselves, even in public. They are the perfect image of a healthy friendship and the

ultimate example of the importance of friendship.

The videos on their Slushy Noobz channel feature players playing games such as Roblox,

Episode, Minecraft, and other multiplayer games. In these videos, they put on a completely

satirical persona. You have to have a certain sense of humor to understand it. Regardless, they

will find a way to make you burst out in laughter because some of the things they say are out of

pocket and have no context. Their podcast consists of their authentic selves with some satire

here and there because that is a huge part of who they are. It is simply what makes them so

likable. They spend an hour or so talking about current events on social media and their

personal lives, giving each other advice, clowning each other, and expressing their love for each

other as well. Some fans have a preference for which channel they prefer, so you’re going to

have to watch a little bit of both to see which you like best.

Most of us mindlessly scroll through social media with no destination. Why not redirect your

attention to this pair of friends who are committed to making you laugh and possibly provoke a

longing for friendship? It is understandable that some people find comfort in solitude, but others

know how comforting it can be to have a best friend, partner in crime, or “duo,” as Martin refers

to him and Hamzah in one of their videos. To have someone you can constantly go to for mutual

comfort is a refreshing and relieving feeling.

Hamzah and Martin are always seen having a good time and making each other laugh through

jokes and hugs, which is wholesome to witness, especially as two men in the twenty-first

century. Undeniably, a stigma has been created around men and showing emotions, feminine

characteristics, and love towards their “bros” because it can be too outward, and there is a fear

of judgment. While this is an unfortunate reality for most men, it is not the case for Hamzah and

Martin. Through Slushy noobz and their Out of Character podcast, they are breaking down the

stigma and showing that it is more than okay to show your affection towards your “bros”. The

majority of their viewers are women which goes to show that some women actually prefer when

men show their feminine side and love towards others.

My recommendations from each channel:

Slushy Noobz: The Great Slushy Bake Off, Camping Vlog, We Went to Comic Con.

Out Of Character: White Chicks #90, Try Not to Throw Up Challenge #61, Best Day Ever Vlog.