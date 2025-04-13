Hamzah and Martin are located in Toronto, Canada. Still, they are known widely on platforms
like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Patreon as “Slushy Noobz.” With over 800 thousand
subscribers on their YouTube channel and over 200 thousand subscribers on their podcast “Out
Of Character,” they mainly gained popularity from their humor and fearlessness of outwardly
being themselves, even in public. They are the perfect image of a healthy friendship and the
ultimate example of the importance of friendship.
The videos on their Slushy Noobz channel feature players playing games such as Roblox,
Episode, Minecraft, and other multiplayer games. In these videos, they put on a completely
satirical persona. You have to have a certain sense of humor to understand it. Regardless, they
will find a way to make you burst out in laughter because some of the things they say are out of
pocket and have no context. Their podcast consists of their authentic selves with some satire
here and there because that is a huge part of who they are. It is simply what makes them so
likable. They spend an hour or so talking about current events on social media and their
personal lives, giving each other advice, clowning each other, and expressing their love for each
other as well. Some fans have a preference for which channel they prefer, so you’re going to
have to watch a little bit of both to see which you like best.
Most of us mindlessly scroll through social media with no destination. Why not redirect your
attention to this pair of friends who are committed to making you laugh and possibly provoke a
longing for friendship? It is understandable that some people find comfort in solitude, but others
know how comforting it can be to have a best friend, partner in crime, or “duo,” as Martin refers
to him and Hamzah in one of their videos. To have someone you can constantly go to for mutual
comfort is a refreshing and relieving feeling.
Hamzah and Martin are always seen having a good time and making each other laugh through
jokes and hugs, which is wholesome to witness, especially as two men in the twenty-first
century. Undeniably, a stigma has been created around men and showing emotions, feminine
characteristics, and love towards their “bros” because it can be too outward, and there is a fear
of judgment. While this is an unfortunate reality for most men, it is not the case for Hamzah and
Martin. Through Slushy noobz and their Out of Character podcast, they are breaking down the
stigma and showing that it is more than okay to show your affection towards your “bros”. The
majority of their viewers are women which goes to show that some women actually prefer when
men show their feminine side and love towards others.
My recommendations from each channel:
Slushy Noobz: The Great Slushy Bake Off, Camping Vlog, We Went to Comic Con.
Out Of Character: White Chicks #90, Try Not to Throw Up Challenge #61, Best Day Ever Vlog.