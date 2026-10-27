Run Like A Girl

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safety shouldn’t end at sunset

Women account for roughly 52% of individuals residing in Boston. The city has roughly 90,923

female students in higher education. Especially within a city, safety concerns for women are

often set to rise as the sun begins to set. There is no eye to bat when you spot a woman with

pepper-spray or a Birdie alarm fastened to their keychain, because that is an unfortunate reality.

A recent TikTok by Dr. Amanda Hanson (@midlifemuse), depicts the unfortunate reality women

face, especially while living in large cities. Hanson poses the question, “If you were guaranteed

safety tonight—you could go out by yourself and do anything, what’s the first thing you would

do?” to both men and women in New York City. The majority of men felt they were already in

the position to do what they desired at night. Yet, several women expressed simple wishes like

walking around the streets alone and venturing to city parks.

Nike held the “Nike After Dark,” a 10K race geared towards women with the wish to embrace

their safety while running at night. The event took place on October 17, 2026 and brought

together over 5,000 runners united under one goal: a celebration of the freedom to run fearlessly

after dark. London’s “London City Airport” tarmac was beautifully transformed into a sparkling

runway channeling safety, passion, and empowerment for women. The debut race took place in

Shanghai on April 25, 2026. Additional cities included Sydney, Mexico City, London, Los

Angeles. The tour rounds its end with races in Manila and Mumbai.

We should not have to live in a world where this type of event has to exist. We should not have to

pay merely for our own personal safety. Several viewers were upset to see men attending the

races as participants, as well as spectators seemingly there to harass female runners. The

presence of men at an event created specifically for female empowerment raises an important

question: how can women feel safe in designated spaces despite their daily concerns following

them? Allies certainly play a vital role in activism for gender equality, but they should not be an

overshadowing factor within an event’s true purpose. Despite Nike’s attempt to create a powerful

sense of community and safety, a single race cannot immediately solve a historically systemic

issue and it is more than just running. It is about reclaiming safety that has been stolen and

stepping out to enjoy a city without the aggressive need to keep your head on a swivel, share

your locations with several loved-ones, or gripping a safety device or alarm.

Running, walking, or simply enjoying your surroundings after dark should be a choice, not a

courageous act of bravery