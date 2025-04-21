Reducing Consumption and Finding Meaning in Using What You Already Have

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter.

Innumerable trends and marketing campaigns are bombarding us through social media, pushing us to purchase and consume more. While I agree that there is value in spending money to support brands that align with our values or offer genuinely useful products, there’s a noticeable lack of time spent on digesting what the product truly offers.

If we’re not obsessing over what to buy next, we’re often looking for a “dupe” or a better version of something we already own. The pressure to accumulate multiple variations of the same item contradicts the idea of mindful spending or purchasing. There’s always something being marketed as a life-changing must-have. At the same time, there’s a growing movement to resist this pressure — yet we seem stuck in a continuous pattern.

Some content creators post “de-influencing” videos intended to encourage mindful consumption, but often these videos have the opposite effect. Rather than discouraging purchases, they suggest alternatives, and the cycle simply continues. Users become convinced that this new product will finally resolve a specific problem or mild inconvenience. The issue extends beyond creators — it’s also the mass PR unboxings flooding the feeds of influencers, whether micro or macro. While entertaining, there’s a sense of doubt about how genuine these endorsements really are.

There’s something rewarding about using up a product — finishing a jar of face cream, a bottle of shampoo, or a makeup palette. It reflects discipline, attentiveness, and a sense of fulfillment with the product.

Trends like “GRWM” (Get Ready With Me) and “Monthly Favorites” may highlight product usage, but they still subtly promote the idea that we constantly need to try the latest release. New launches appear regularly — through YouTube ads, Instagram stories, and more — making it harder to resist the pull of novelty.

Our consumption habits might not define us completely, but they certainly say something about us. My mother, for example, has used the same pharmacy-brand lipstick for years. She wears it for weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions. She’s remained devoted to that brand, shade, and color — it’s become her go-to. While I wouldn’t suggest that everyone should become a brand cult follower, there’s value in discovering a product that simply works — no more, no less.

Being more intentional about the products we choose creates joy in repurchasing and brings a sense of value. It can foster a connection to the product and offer a good feeling, knowing it’s doing its job. For instance, I have a pair of sneakers that are incredibly comfortable and have become a staple in my life. I also have that one lip gloss I never let go of. For someone else, it might be a moisturizer that replenishes their skin and adds a glow. There’s beauty in forming a bond with these items and simply feeling content with what we already own.

It’s not wrong to want things — desire is deeply human. But if we focused more on enjoying what we already have, we’d probably have fewer wishlists, saved Pins, and items waiting in our carts. In turn, we might feel more grounded. Especially now, in a time of economic uncertainty and growing scarcity of resources, simplicity might be the key to finding deeper comfort in our belonging

As a consumer, I can’t deny the excitement I feel when walking into a store. Everything seems so tempting. But once the purchases are made and the packages opened, there’s often a wave of disappointment. The excitement dies quickly, and all that is left is the misuse of funds.

Shifting our mindset involves thinking more critically about how an item fits into our lives. It helps to reflect on how it will be used, whether it serves a purpose, and if it complements the lifestyle we currently have. At the same time, it’s still okay to test and explore new products in the process of finding what aligns with your wants and needs.

As consumers, there’s power in what we purchase, which causes ripples in ways we don’t often observe. So let’s try to invest our money into things that truly add richness to our lives, rather than chasing after every shiny new product.