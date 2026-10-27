Phoebe Bridgers Gave Me the Most Unique Concert Experience Yet

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no phones: better memories

The truth is, we are addicted to our phones, especially at concerts. Many people know their

screen time is high, or try to take breaks from being on their phones. At concerts, though, I see

more phones than faces, and if you’ve ever seen a video or picture from the artist’s perspective,

it’s honestly quite sad. Imagine writing songs about your life, especially the most deep-cut

emotional ones, and as the crowd sings them back to you, all you see is a sea of phones instead

of faces. I am so happy Phoebe Bridgers didn’t allow phones at her concert.

Human connection truly has decreased the more technology becomes advanced in our lives. I

have never experienced such a raw and connected crowd as I did at Phoebe’s concert. To be fair,

she has some pretty emotionally intense songs, but I couldn’t be more grateful that I could only

look at her during them and not my phone. Upon entering the arena, everyone has to put their

phone in a Yondr pouch, locked by a magnet; there is no way of getting it open. There was even

security who had devices to scan the crowd to help them detect if someone had a phone or any

recording device out, and as they should. If caught, you would most likely be kicked out, and it

really is that deep. Phoebe asked for one thing: no phones on her tour, and although it may seem

slightly scary to be without connection to the outside during a public event, the point is clear:

focus on the connection inside the room.

There was a peaceful sense of connection with everyone. Until the opener it was just

conversations and the calm pre show setlist playing in the background. I was lucky enough to go

to both nights at TD Garden, and on night 1 I was able to secure a spot in the above barricade.

For context, Phoebe had two GA pits, one called “below” and the other “above.” The barricade

above had you face her main stage, and the one below surrounded her B stage. There is no better

feeling than placing your hands on the cold metal barricade knowing not a single person will be

between you and the artist. Since the GA lines are the first to enter the arena, the place was

empty, and everyone in GA simply sat down together, and what was there to do? Talk. Draw

what we were seeing. Play games. We were forced to connect with each other, not a single device

of technology to interrupt us. Now I am no artist, but attempting to draw what I was looking at

was so fun and honestly hilarious to look back on. So many people around had pens and small

notebooks to do the same. Writing down my predictions for the night and everything I was

feeling as we waited was therapeutic. Although having GA meant getting in before 6 pm with the

opener not going on until 7:30 and Phoebe at 9, I didn’t miss my phone once.

The only reason I wanted my phone was to show my friends and family how insanely close I was

to the Phoebe Bridgers. But not having my phone is exactly what made my experience and

interactions with her so much more intimate. There wasn’t a chance for me to look down at a

screen and miss something; she could look at my face without a box covering it, and her smiles

throughout the night proved just how much it meant to her.

Both nights were entirely magical. I paid attention to every light and detail I could see, and

savored every single lyric and emotion. Everyone there was fully present, and the beautiful art

people have created after her shows proves it. That might just be one of the most meaningful

aspects. I have never seen so many fans create what they remember after a concert. Getting to

relive the show through small artists creating drawings, paintings, and all forms of art is

something our society needs more. Phoebe allowed each person to have their own unique show.

Everyone’s experience is purely theirs; no one can see exactly what you saw that night.

If anyone is a big concertgoer, you know how hard the post-concert depression hits after seeing

one of your favorite artists live. To be so honest, although I think about it every day, if I had

videos of the show, I think I would be sadder. Watching videos of a concert over and over again

does allow you to relive the night a bit, but all the emotions come back, and you just watch and

watch and watch. After a phone-free concert, you’re kind of forced to move on. I think that’s

something Phoebe may have wanted. Attend her show and be the most present you can be with

her, then as fast as it goes, you have to go back to your life. Being in the moment is something a

lot of people forget to do at concerts. Many people try to film way too much of the show, and

after not having my phone, as crazy as it may sound, I wish my phone would be taken at every

concert.

That’s where it becomes your choice. At the next concert you go to, I encourage you to put your

phone down a little more. It’s okay to record here and there; we all want a few good videos to

remember the night by, show family and friends, and post online. But just see how it feels. Look

around more; so much goes into the stage lighting and visuals, and there’s truly so much to see.

Move with the music and feel the emotions the song brings you without worrying about the

perfect snapshot of it. Most importantly, look at the artist! You paid money to see them! Not the

show through your phone screen. These moments go by fast; don’t let your phone experience

more of those special moments than you do.