My Strange Addiction: Dancing with the Stars

I’ve dabbled in my fair share of reality TV shows in the past, whether it be Survivor,

America’s Next Top Model, Fashion Runway, or even Cupcake Wars. However, none of them

have quite “stuck” the way that Dancing with the Stars has.

Growing up I sometimes caught an episode with my parents while we were “channel

surfing”. However, it wasn’t until a few years ago that my obsession with the show took hold.

Now, I actively look forward to Tuesday nights. I’m glued to the live show and casted my votes

for my favorite dancers like my life depended on it. And yes, I often recruit friends and family to

vote as well–but only if they vote for the person I want to win.

If you are not familiar with DWTS, here is a basic setup: a group of ballroom-trained

“pros” are paired with celebrities who do not have ballroom experience. They compete live each

week and showcase a dance that they have prepared. Every week is different, and the show

adds themes to episodes to spice up the dances. Every week one couple is eliminated based on

judges’ scores and viewer votes. This cycle repeats for around eleven weeks, until the finale

where one pair is crowned DWTS champions and receives the “Len Goodman Mirrorball

Trophy”.

This year of DWTS has been fairly big compared to seasons in the past. The original

cast for this season was: Stephen Nedoroscik (Olympic gymnast), Eric Roberts (Actor), Joey

Graziadei (Reality TV star), Ilona Maher (Olympic rugby player), Phaedra Parks (Reality TV

star), Danny Amendola (NFL player), Chandler Kinney (Actor), Anna Delvey (Famous

con-artist), Brooks Nadar (Model), Reginald Vel Johnson (Actor), Tori Spelling (Actor), Dwight

Howard (NBA player), and Jenn Tran (Reality TV star). Needless to say, many of these

celebrities have already been voted off the show, but to avoid spoilers, I’ll just say that only six

couples are remaining, and the pressure is definitely on. These celebrities have shaped who

they are as dancers, and are proving that each one of them is determined to leave it all on the

dance floor.

November 19th is the semi-finals, where each pair will perform two dances: one Latin

dance and one classic ballroom routine. From here the following week will be the finale, typically

featuring the last four couples who will perform a “redemption” dance and a freestyle, hoping to

prove why they are worthy of the Mirrorball Trophy.

Needless to say, I’m very anxious to see who will be in the Finale of this season of

DWTS. Of course, I’ll be right there, 8 pm sharp, cheering with my fellow DWTS-obsessed

friends in our college dorm common room, ready for anything that may come our way