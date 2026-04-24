My love letter to bagels, coffee, and daily joys

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I approach my ever-daunting senior year of college, and work through the end of my spring semester as a Junior, it’s become more apparent to me that my reliance on frivolous factors may just be my key to success.

If you knew me, you’d know that about 50% of what I talk about is bagels and coffee. To a fault, it’s an interest of mine that I’m not planning on quitting any time soon. As I’m sure many others can agree, there’s just something about a well-made bagel and an iced coffee that can make even the worst days better. For a while, I tried not to surround the success of my day around if my coffee is the right color or not, but in recent times, I’ve concluded that it’s these little joys that actually are the most reliable things in my life.

So maybe these aren’t the best examples, but when my life gets a little tough, and I feel I’m drowning in assignments and pressure, I try and remind myself of the things that I can guarantee will give me some ease. Things like taking a hot shower, watching my favorite TV show before bed, listening to music, putting on comfy clothes, or even just having a good snack will literally save me from becoming too overwhelmed.

It sounds trivial, but that’s the whole point. As much as planning some extra-special days or events is fun and definitely makes the week go by faster, try reminding yourself of the things that make you happy day-to-day. It doesn’t need to be big, but even just realizing how many moments you know you’ll get a little pick-me-up throughout the day can be enough to get you through some tougher times.

Realizing all the good around you and putting the little things on a pedestal are my keys to keeping my chin up and staying in a positive headspace. I’m no professional, so take my words with a grain of salt, but maybe these daily joys might just be your next life-success tool as well.