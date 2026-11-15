My name is Adriana and I am a sophomore public relations major at Suffolk University. During high school, I attended a vocational school and completed the Culinary Arts program, so I enjoy learning a lot about the service industry. For the past three years, I've been working as a teacher's assistant in my hometown.



I'm from Massachusetts, but I never really visited Boston as a kid. Now, I love exploring new places in the city, finding hidden gems, and trying new food and drink places.



I've always watched Boston sports and attended a few Patriots and Bruins games. I love watching all movies and tv shows, but mostly in the genres of comedy and drama. In my free time, I love listening to pop and R&B music or podcasts on random topics.