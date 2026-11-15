This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
the best of halloween
- Benito Skinner and Owen Thiele as Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress.
Benito Skinner dressed up as Zara Larsson, wearing a blonde wig and blue eye contacts. Owen
Thiele portrayed PinkPantheress, also in a wig. They wore similar outfits to those worn by Zara
Larsson and PinkPantheress in the music video. Both wore skirts, cropped spraypainted t-shirts
and acrylic nails.
This one takes the number one spot because of how many moving parts there are in this
collaboration. To start off, the “Stateside” remix featuring Zara Larsson took the year by storm
and catapulted Zara Larsson’s tour. The song was everywhere and no one was complaining. The
two international pop girls known for their unique styles and aesthetics melded into one for a
music video that amassed over 100 million views.
Benito Skinner was the creator and star of the hit show Overcompensating which featured Owen
Thiele. It’s important to mention that Owen Thiele also starred in a hit comedy show, with its
second season coming out in late spring of 2026 — Adults. These two shows were everywhere
on all social media platforms. Fans have been creating compilations of their favorite funny
moments. Adults season 2 was widely seen as the show finding its footing, boosting its reach to a
bigger audience. Overcompensating wrapped on their second season in the summer while Adults
just got renewed for a third season with 16 episodes. One simple Halloween costume can turn
into earned media for all parties involved.
- Quenlin Blackwell’s “Calling All the Monsters” Music Video Remake
Quenlin Blackwell’s popularity has surged within the past few years. She has her own YouTube
channel centered around feeding celebrities and has made many videos where she dresses up in
costumes and makeup for fun. This Halloween, Blackwell recreated a classic Disney Halloween
music video that Gen Z grew up on. China Anne Mcclain made her music video for “Calling All
the Monsters” 15 years ago. This is the music video Blackwell recreated, wearing the same
outfits and using the same background as the original. The video is a little less than half the
amount of time as the original, but the two are very similar. The YouTube video by Quenlin
Blackwell is titled “CALLING ALL THE MONSTERS (but better)” and has accumulated over 1
million views.
- Nicole Kidman’s AMC Commercial recreated by Tana Mongeau
From the Practical Magic 2 release and the song “Nicole Kidman” by Adéla going viral, there
are layers to this moment. An AMC Theatres advertisement first released in 2021 resurfaced
following these events, and it became so popular that Tana Mongeau recreated the video for
Halloween. Mongeau put on a fake English accent instead of Kidman’s authentic Australian
accent. She recreated the minute-long advertisement with nearly identical cinematography. This
was one of a few Halloween projects that Tana Mongeau posted this year. Everyone seemed to
put a lot of effort into Halloween this year
Honorable Mention
Of course, it’s not Halloween until we address the elephant in the room. Or should I say hand?
Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume this year was a bit different than years past. Last year she was
Medusa, the year before she was E.T., but this year she was her own severed hand. Her left hand
to be precise. She had her team make a giant replica of her engagement ring, along with her
thumb ring. Her nails were also painted red. Two of the fingers were her legs, one was her arm,
and her mouth was a scrap on her hand.
Hanging from the top of the costume were tendons, connective tissue, and whatever else you
would find in a severed hand. A large bone was also broken and sticking out of the costume. A
bit gory for her, but Heidi Klum does the most with her costumes.