I asked AI to Build Me a Night Routine… Here’s How It Went

Let’s be real. Adulting is hard–and frankly not at all what I signed up for– but unfortunately…here we are. For some young adults, such as myself, college is the first time they feel like they’ve lacked external structure in their lives. In high school, we woke up and went to school at the same time, every day, for seven hours. Then we either went off to sports, extracurricular activities, work, and did it all again the next day. Now, we have the freedom to create our own schedules–but that can also mean that varying class times, activities, work, etc, can disrupt daily routines, making consistency difficult.

I feel as though I’ve perfected my morning routine. However, this routine I’ve discovered, is only successful and dependent on how well I did the night before winding down and preparing myself for the following day. Healthline details the many advantages a nighttime routine can have on an individual that can help them prepare for the next day. These included, but are not limited to: reducing stress and mental clutter, better sleep quality, enhanced focus and productivity, and building consistency and discipline. Harvard Medical School’s Division of Sleep Medicine says that keeping a regular night routine —even on weekends—maintains the timing of the body’s internal clock and can help you fall asleep and wake up more easily. The Division of Sleep Medicine also acknowledges that “even if real life stands in the way of achieving the perfect sleep routine, making just a few small changes can improve your sleep dramatically” . They add that “thankfully, humans have an impressive ability to make our habits serve our long-term interest. Building an environment and set of routines that promote our goals can really pay off” .

Now, this sounds great. But, if you’re anything like me and struggle with actually creating and implementing a routine, then this can be easier said than done.

Recently in some of my college courses, we’re being taught on the ethical usage of AI, and how if used properly, it can be a helpful tool by automating routine and mundane tasks, thus enabling focus on more meaningful work. Furthermore, the North Carolina Department of Commerce says that several studies out there have suggested AI may be beneficial for productivity. In an abstract from the book Advances in Technological Innovations in Higher Education: Theory and Practices, the author(s) discuss how artificial intelligence has revolutionized various sectors–specifically in personalized learning. Personalized learning caters to an individual’s unique needs, learning styles, and abilities, which can enable them to achieve better outcomes.

So, I decided to ask AI to build me a nighttime routine and this is how it went: First, I created a prompt outlining my goals for ChatGPT so that I could get responses that were most relevant to my situation. Below is the prompt I made for myself:

[I am so bad at sticking to a routine. I’m trying to develop a night routine to help regulate my life and help me feel more organized, but I always forget and just go to sleep. How do I fix this?]

ChatGPT then responded the following to my prompt:

[Building a consistent night routine can be challenging, but it’s all about starting small, creating habits, and making it easy for yourself to follow through. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you stick to it:

1.Define Your Ideal Night Routine

● Write down 2-4 tasks you want to include, like:

○ Skincare

○ Journaling

○ Reading

○ Prepping for the next day

● Keep it simple to start. Focus on tasks that relax and prepare you for a good night’s sleep.

2. Set a Trigger

● Tie your routine to something you already do every night, like brushing your teeth or putting your phone on charge.

● Example: After brushing my teeth, I’ll start my night routine.

3. Start Small

● Begin with just one task and do it for a week.

● Gradually add more tasks as the first becomes second nature.

4. Use Visual Reminders

● Put sticky notes by your bed, mirror, or phone to remind you.

● Set alarms or notifications labeled with your tasks, like “Night Routine: Skincare & Journaling. ”

5. Incorporate Habit Stacking

● Pair your routine with an activity you enjoy:

○ Listen to calming music while journaling.

○ Do skincare while watching a show you love.

6. Reward Yourself

● Give yourself small rewards for sticking to your routine, like a nice cup of tea or extra time scrolling on social media (within limits).

ChatGPT then asked if I would like help creating a personalized night routine based on my

schedule.

I then provided ChatGPT with my daily schedule, making sure to account for my classes,

extracurricular activities, internship responsibilities, and work shifts. I also included the times in

which I eat dinner and typically fall asleep. Then, ChatGPT generated a routine that was specific

to my schedule provided below.

[ Step 1: Wind Down (10-15 minutes)

● Trigger: Decide on a consistent time to start, e.g., 30 minutes before bed or after finishing

homework.

● Task:

○ Put your phone on “Do Not Disturb” to minimize distractions.○ Play relaxing music or a podcast (if it helps you unwind).

Step 2: Self-Care (10-15 minutes)

● Skincare: A simple routine like cleansing, moisturizing, and any treatments you use.

● Hydration: Drink a glass of water or herbal tea to help signal bedtime.

● Optional: Light stretching to release tension from sitting or stress.

Step 3: Brain Dump or Journaling (5-10 minutes)

● Task: Write down:

○ What went well today?

○ What you want to improve.

○ A to-do list for tomorrow.

This clears your mind of lingering thoughts and sets you up for the next day.

Step 4: Relaxation Activity (10-20 minutes)

● Choose something that feels calming:

○ Reading (fiction or something inspiring—not academic work!).

○ Meditating using an app like Calm or Headspace.

○ Creative activities like doodling.

Total Time: 35-60 minutes

Tips to Make It Stick:

1. Keep Essentials Handy: Before starting, set out skincare products, a notebook, or a

book in your space.

2. Make it Fun: Choose tasks you look forward to, like journaling with colorful pens or

reading a favorite genre.

3. Adjust for Time: If you’re short on time, focus on just one or two core activities.

Many general routine recommendations don’t account for every individual’s schedules, energy levels, or struggles (such as consistently forgetting routines). Differently, ChatGPT was able to analyze my specific needs and suggest realistic and practical steps that fit into my everyday life. By giving me a step-by-step guide that I could follow each night, outlining the necessary steps that would help me reach my goal of implementing a consistent nighttime routine, ChatGPT saved me the hours I would’ve spent researching for the “best” routine.