As I am writing this, today (September 15) marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. It is such an important time to uplift and learn more about the achievements and contributions of Hispanic people. At the same time, it is an amazing opportunity to learn more about the cultural traditions of your Hispanic friends, neighbors, coworkers, and more. Here, I will be mentioning and discussing the main themes of some of my favorite shows growing up, along with some current trending ones as well. Film and TV are some of the easiest ways to learn about another culture or country. Although it is highly encouraged to also read and educate yourself—because biases are very real—watching these shows can help avoid that. Not only that, but with the colder and chillier seasons approaching, you can binge or do a marathon of some of these hits. There is a little bit of everything on this list, so I encourage readers to watch at their own pace and enjoy.

1.The House of flowers

This show, which is currently on Netflix, follows a Mexican matriarchal family that runs a flower business. They get into a lot of odd situations but somehow always come out on top. It highlights how women can be leaders in their jobs, families, and in many more areas. It also discusses a lot of topics like divorce, trust issues, and mother-child relationships. The show is truly packed with a lot of unexpected twists. Each season delves more into specific characters and their stories, but the main focus overall is still the family. So, if you are looking for a show with mystery and humor to get you through this September, I highly recommend it.

2. Los Espookys

The show is based on a group of friends—Andrés, Tati, Renaldo, and Úrsula—who take odd jobs that have to do with the supernatural. There is good banter and commentary between the friends and those around them. It features humor similar to that of the famous sketch comedy show SNL. The show is accessible since it has English subtitles, and there are English-speaking scenes involved as well. Another thing that makes the show so engaging, relatable, and fun is the inclusion of same-sex relationships. This show, whose creators are from diverse countries in LATAM, offers a unique perspective. It is notable to add that one of the creators, Julio Torres, has several works such as Problemista, Fantasmas, and My Favorite Shapes, which have been positively received by audiences.

3. Eva lasting

This is an exciting piece because it revolves around Colombia in the 1970s. Camilo Granados is the protagonist, along with his friends Salcedo, Pabón, and Alvaro, who all admire Eva. They attend an all-boys school, which makes Eva’s arrival even more exciting. In the earlier seasons, we see the boys try to get her attention through various methods. As time goes on, they realize that she wants to be their friend. Through her, they learn more about literature and the national protests of the time. A lot of topics are explored, such as religion, masculinity, and sexuality. Each season delves into some of the more personal dilemmas that one or all of the friends face.

4.With Love

This is a rom-com show that is different and much easier to watch. It follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, who are navigating their love lives. They go through really rough patches and “what ifs,” but they make it alright in the end. The siblings’ relationship with each other and with their family is examined, tested, and evolves for the better. There are also amazing secondary characters that remind me of my own family, for example, Gladys, the fun aunt, and Sol, a doctor who is the smart and kind cousin. The show revolves around the holidays, making it more relatable. Just like in real life, during our most special days, a lot happens—whether it’s family disputes, gossip, or love, whether familial or romantic. This is a great show to binge during Christmas, which I can assure you will put you in a good mood.

5. One day at a time

This is a family comedy show that is a bit similar in style to Modern Family. The nuclear family includes Penelope, the mother; her daughter, Elena; her son, Alex; Abuela Lydia; and Schneider, the next-door neighbor who becomes part of the family. Although it is a lighthearted show, it tackles some tough topics like leaving abusive relationships, alcohol abuse relapse, and finding one’s orientation. These topics are addressed in a respectful manner, taking into account the sensitivity of the subject matter. This show is much more progressive in the sense that it tries to dispel some of the harmful stereotypes toward the Hispanic community. A fun fact about the cast is that a recurring main character, Lydia, is played by Rita Moreno, who was a pioneer and paved the way for Latin actors in the acting industry. There are so many good reasons to watch—whether for the topics, the easy watch, or the fact that they include one of the greats in the show.