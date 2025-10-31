Good News: Unnerving, Comedic, and Self-Reflective

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The movie Good News was released in mid-October. As a frequent user of TikTok, I discovered the movie through edits featuring the main lead. The posts grabbed my attention and piqued my interest in watching the film. Hong Kyung brings to life Seo Go Myung, a character who faces obstacles and an unnerving ending. It’s a movie that explores power dynamics, bravery, and self-realization. As a viewer, you’ll experience a myriad of emotions.

The story centers around a communist group called the Red Army Faction, which hijacks a Japanese plane. We first see how the Japanese government tries to manage the crisis and handle it on a professional and superficial personal level. The response mirrors real life, drawing clear parallels to powerful officials in suits who react slowly or do nothing at all. This part of the film delivers comedic relief while still presenting a harrowing reality. We also get insight into the hijackers’ chaotic mindset and how disorganized they are. Eventually, they permit only the children, elderly, and disabled to leave the plane. They demand a physical map of North Korea, which the pilots insist they need. The licensed pilot duo provides comic relief as they try to delay heading to North Korea while subtly attempting to protect the passengers.

We then shift to South Korea, where officials are reminded of a similar not-too-far-away past incident involving North Korea. The director of the KCIA (Korean Central Intelligence Agency) is seen working with high-ranking officials, including the air force, trying to come up with a solution. He’s portrayed as ambitious and calls in a character named Nobody, who is his pawn behind his moves. Nobody is then assigned the task of finding someone capable.

He finds Go Myung, who at the beginning wants nothing to do with the secret mission. As a viewer, you’re cheering for him, knowing he’s the most qualified. He eventually agrees, and this is when the movie picks up real momentum, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. We watch the dynamic between Nobody and Go Myung as they navigate the added complexity of U.S. involvement, which only delays their mission. Once they finally get clearance, it’s a huge relief.

Kyung does a great job conveying the emotions of this highly skilled air traffic controller. He switches between languages seamlessly, adding intensity to his scenes with North Korea’s air controller. The “duel” between them is suspenseful yet has a humorous undertone. After winning it, the tone shifts back to serious, as Go Myung must convince the hijackers that they are heading toward North Korea—and that he is fully committed to getting them there.

Watching Go Myung is like witnessing a ballerina do her last recital. He is having to balance the pressure from the hijackers and government officials, who care about the final result. Toward the end, the passengers are saved, which comes as a shocker given the circumstances. However, the ending is bittersweet. Go Myung never receives the recognition he truly deserves for his heroic act. Nobody eventually changes his name, which feels like a memento to Go Myung, who now understands him on a personal level. While the ending may not be the happy ending many expect, it reflects the weight of reality.