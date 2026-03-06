Five Free Ways to Reset Your Mind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is for people who want tools to move through life feeling a little more at ease. These are some practices that have helped me and brought fruitful results, such as being able to analyze situations in depth, reset, and stay present in the moment.

In a world full of problems—both internal and external—we need to learn how to take care of ourselves in small ways. We live in a world where things are constantly being sold to us or where our attention is always being sought. The following five tips—journaling, coloring books, reading for leisure, listening to music, and sitting in silence—are free and accessible in many ways, which I will recommend below.

Journalinng You can go digital or analog, but regardless of the method, it can do wonders. This is a perfect opportunity to find some quiet time and place what you are feeling and thinking somewhere else. The process can be cathartic and releasing, as the act itself often feels liberating. It does not have to be something big to matter. The only prerequisite is that it is something important to you or something that has been on your mind. Throughout the week, so much happens on both a personal and professional level. Journaling can become an outlet where you feel free to debrief and sit with whatever has been weighing on your mind. Coloring Books This has been a gem for me as a college student. Personally, after three classes back to back, I have found coloring to be really helpful and uplifting for my mood. It may not be for everyone, and I understand that, but it is something worth trying. There are many ways to get coloring books at a low cost. Companies like Crayola, Amazon, and others sometimes offer free printable coloring pages. You can download them digitally and print them at places like the library. If you already have the resources to purchase them, that can make it even easier—but the great thing is that many people can access them for free. Reading for Leisure There are so many genres to explore and get captivated by. During my middle school years, I loved reading fantasy and fiction. Those genres offer incredible worlds to visualize and often introduce new questions, ideas, and perspectives. Reading can be a relaxing activity, especially when you choose uplifting or enjoyable texts. You can even turn it into a small ritual—sitting in a cozy area with a cup of tea or a soda, with some jazz or instrumental music in the background. A library card can also be incredibly helpful, as well as apps like Libby, which allow you to access books digitally. This makes it easy to choose between reading online or enjoying a physical book. Listening to Music There are days when we need a little cheering from the sidelines. One way to shift your mood is by putting your favorite music in the background. For me, the music I play in the morning can almost feel like an affirmation for the day, so I tend to stick to uplifting songs. Artists like Beyoncé, Olivia Dean, Amaarae, and Zara Larsson have uplifting anthems and songs that I personally recommend. There are also many ways to listen to music for free through platforms like Spotify and YouTube. Listening to music can be a personal experience, but it can also be something shared with others whenever you have the time. Sitting in Silence Sometimes silence is exactly what we need. In a world where we are constantly “on” for others and ourselves, it is important to take moments of solitude and simply be present. Being a student, worker, or balancing other responsibilities can make life demanding. That is why finding small moments of silence becomes even more essential. You can sit anywhere, take a moment with your thoughts, and allow them to exist without analyzing them. There is a certain tranquility in quietness, and it can help you reset.

These are some of the tools I use to help navigate everyday life. It can sometimes feel tempting to buy things in order to feel better—and while there is nothing inherently wrong with that—it can also be comforting to have practices that are free and easily accessible.

These habits have helped me with doomscrolling, overthinking, and other everyday challenges. It is important to have practices that enrich our lives and allow us to explore different things—including ourselves.

I hope this encourages you to take a small moment out of your day to do something that feels peaceful rather than taxing.