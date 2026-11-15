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we should seek more personal discomfort



When did expression become lame? The concept of “nonchalance” has taken over and

social anxiety increasingly prevalent among young adults. Why do we find — not even the actual

experience of, but the perception of — embarrassment so debilitating? I have learned in my

psychology courses that humans associate feelings of shame, guilt, and embarrassment with

some failure to live up to social norms. We create a picture in our heads of who we are, how we

act and what we represent in society. When we fail to align with this image, tensions grow within

ourselves.

As a now 21 year old listening to freshmen in my college, high schoolers at my work, and

younger people on the street, one thing keeps standing out: the fear of individuality. We keep

ourselves safe within the pack by agreeing, dressing similarly, using the same language, but what

happens when someone does not blend in? I witnessed an interaction between high schoolers at

the clothing boutique where I work that made me proud. Five girls were buying the same shirt,

wanting to match, but one girl did not want it. There was clearly a hierarchy as with most female

friendships at that age, but this one girl was pushing back. She said she did not feel confident in

the top and wanted a different one instead. The queen bee said that the top with its loud colors

would look bad against the navy blue the rest of the girls chose. She said it would be

embarrassing to not match. Now, I do not have all the context, nor do I know what they were

purchasing this top for. However, the way this young girl stood up to the others and bought the

loud top with character despite the threat of embarrassment made me smile.

This interaction got me thinking about how we view ourselves and others around us. It

made me think of this video I saw scrolling through instagram a few years ago. It was an

interview with Austin Butler discussing confidence. In it he repeated a comment someone said to

him at a party. That person told him, “embarrassment in an under-explored emotion, go out there

and make a fool of yourself”. Whether it is the clothes we wear, the things we say, the dance

moves we pull out, or simply expressing our feelings as they come, today’s world needs a little

less nonchalance and a little more passion. It’s cool to care and it’s cool to exist as yourself, for

yourself. I challenge everyone to be more like that young girl at the boutique. Go out there and

make a fool of yourself and have a blast doing it.