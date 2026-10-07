Birthday Blues

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A Bittersweet read

I love holidays, I love themes, I love traditions, dressing up, buying gifts, and especially dessert.

But I think I only like birthdays.

I can’t deny the pressure on my heart when I watch someone blow out their candles. There’s

this achy feeling that builds inside me as soon as I see the flame go out. It doesn’t really matter

whose birthday it is; maybe it’s someone I know, a family member or a friend. It’s the same

feeling every time. I see that tiny trail of smoke and I’m suddenly reminded that another year has

gone by. In their life and in mine.

I think what makes birthdays so interesting to me is the idea that so many people gather

together to celebrate one year of someone’s life, even though most of them weren’t actually

there for the majority of it. Realistically, even the people closest to us haven’t seen every part of

our year. We all go through our own individual journeys. We have simple days, difficult

moments, new changes, and experiences that other people will never fully know about. Then,

once a year, we come together to celebrate those separate journeys as if we’ve all been there

this entire time.

Maybe that should make birthdays feel that much more special to me. Sometimes it does. Other

times, I wonder if we’ve started losing some of our original intent.

For instance, we’ve started combining birthday parties now. We’ve normalized convenience over

dedicated, thoughtful time. Pushing a celebration into two hours and just trying to get the

pleasantries out of the way as quickly as possible.

We talk so much about celebrating each other and giving people their flowers, but sometimes

we can’t actually give someone more than a few moments of our undivided attention. Maybe

that’s part of what bothers me about birthdays. A birthday is supposed to celebrate an entire

year of someone’s life, yet somehow we all try to fit a year full of appreciation into a couple of

hours.

It’s a tender, bittersweet feeling that’s difficult to put into words. I want birthdays to make me

smile, and on the surface they do, but underneath the celebration, I can’t help feeling the

reminder that time has passed. And the thought that we can’t really get that time back.

Suddenly, I’m not just thinking about the person blowing out the candles. I’m wondering if I’m

spending as much time with the people I love as I should. I’m wondering what more I could be

doing in my own world. I’m thinking about how quickly my own years are moving by. And maybe

hardest of all, I’m wondering how much time I have left with the certain people I love.

I’ve always been nostalgic. It’s a quality about myself that brings me to tears more often than it

brings me a happy thought. I have a tendency to miss things while they’re still happening, and

seem to only recognize that something will someday be a memory before it even has the

chance to become one.

Maybe that’s why birthdays affect me so much. They force me to count something I guess I’d

rather not count. They put a number on all of the time that has passed and ask me to celebrate

it. And I do celebrate it. I’ll dress up, I’ll buy a gift, I’ll blow up balloons, I’ll eat the dessert, and I’ll

sing “Happy Birthday” while smiling as someone makes their deserved wish.

But when the flame goes out, a small part of me will always hope I could put a few less candles

on the cake to begin with.