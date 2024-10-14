Back to the Lot: An Inside Scoop on Salem’s Lot

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter.

A writer who returns to his hometown to discover vampires have overrun it. If you are a

regular film buff, you’d recognize this is the plot of a familiar cult classic, Salem’s Lot. The 1975

film based on the Stephan King novel was a hit, highlighting thrilling themes of fantasy and

horror alike. The movie was a sensation and won several awards for its atmosphere,

cinematography, and scares. The film was so successful that it spawned a miniseries adaptation,

and today a remake of the original tale.

As a movie fanatic myself, and combining my interests in Halloween and popcorn, I

found that I was highlighting the release date for this recent reworking. However, my curiosity

for the film sparked years ago. Let it be known that I am a native of Ipswich, Massachusetts, a

coastal beach town that is quite small, though charming, and offers quality seafood and scenic

views. Around 2021, as I entered my junior year of high school, there was buzzing news of a

movie set that began filming downtown. The news had surprised many, including myself,

considering that our town was not very well known, and was seemingly unspecial. We heard

that the movie would be a rendition of Salem’s lot, and my attention was suddenly peaked. I was

already captivated by the fact that a movie would be filmed in my town, but learning that it

would be such a big production made it that much more special.

Days went on when traffic increased around town, the filming had added extra routes to

everyone’s commute, though I had never minded. Eventually, the set wrapped up and the town

went back to normal. However after the road was opened up, you could see how “movie magic”

turned the charming area into a 1970s world. Store fronts were polished and old cars were placed

to transport you into a different time. It was truly captivating, seeing Hollywood flare thrown

into our home was such a special experience. With that, many, including myself, suspected that

the movie would be released within the following year. Though do to Covid delays, and the

writer’s strike, the film would not be able to see the silver screen of theaters. Many had even

speculated online that the movie would never see the light of day. Apart from all odds, over the

recent summer, it was announced that the new Salem’s Lot would be released on HBO Max in the

fall.



Flash forward to the present day, the October release date had crept up, and I eagerly

watched as soon as possible. I have thus rewatched the movie twice, and still shout out whenever

a familiar location pops up on screen. Regarding the film itself, there have been mixed reviews

as far as it outshines the original. Many online say that the adaptation was not needed, while

others like the modern twist. As for myself, I thoroughly enjoyed the movie and its thrilling

themes. I felt that it captured a regular horror fan’s heart while respecting and maintaining the

original touch of the classic film. If you haven’t already, I urge anyone reading to watch the new

movie, and whenever you see the town storefronts of the “lot”, just remember my hometown is

part of the magic!