I just finished watching three seasons of Abbott Elementary, which is available on Hulu and

MAX, formerly known as HBO MAX. It is a show created by the talented Quinta Brunson. The

show is based on the lives of teachers and their day-to-day struggles with a school that is not

properly supported. It also sometimes, although briefly, takes us to the teachers’ homes,

other workplaces, restaurants, etc., if relevant to the show. The main characters are Janine,

Gregory, Ava, Barbara, Melissa, and Jacob, who have great synergy on screen. They all portray

young and more senior teachers’ approaches, along with a funny and carefree principal who

does her best when it matters.

Although we tend to focus on Janine and her journey of growing into the teacher and person

she wants to become, the show also explores the emotional and positive ups and downs of

being a teacher with goals, while simultaneously giving us a view into personal lives. For

example, a perfect example of this is in Episode 13 of Season 3, when the school is

celebrating Mother’s Day. Gregory is the main focus at first because he lost his mother, and

Barbara and Melissa invite him to a family gathering. Then, it also sheds light on Barbara, the

most senior teacher, and how she has lost her mother and is still finding balance in taking a

moment when needed. So, if you are looking to watch a sitcom mockumentary, this is the

perfect show to sit down and binge.

The camera interviews are one of the fun parts of the show, as we get a better sense of what

the characters are saying that they haven’t revealed to others. This, along with the camera

constantly following them around, makes you feel very included, which is sort of the point

and is well done. Topics that are hard to capture, or emotions that can be a drag in sitcoms,

are handled with comedic timing that serves as breaks. Although the characters all have their

moments where they say something funny, the character with the best quips and lines is Ava

Coleman; she is just that girl. So, for viewers wanting something more lighthearted to watch

after a long day, this is definitely it.

Besides that, the show explores the main theme that schools have well-meaning teachers and

principals who are fighting against systems like the superintendent and school district. We see

different sides, like what it’s like being inside a school with teachers like Janine, Gregory,

Melissa, Barbara, and Jacob, who try to provide the same experience that other schools, like

charters, seem to have. Once Janine becomes an insider by working for the district, we see

that it is still difficult even when trying to make a change from what used to be an obstacle.

At the same time, Janine realizes that she loves teaching and would not trade it for working

an office job.

If you are someone who admires or cares about what teachers do for us, this show depicts

different types of teachers who, at the end of the day, are willing to go above and beyond for

their kids. Even with obstacles like limited funds and challenging parents, they are there to

get the job done. The best example of this would be Barbara Howard, who is constantly

evolving and adapting to the needs of her kids, like learning more about technology. They all

truly try their best to make sure the kids have a great experience in their learning

environment. Not only that, but there is also great teamwork involved.

There are many more reasons to watch, like the amazing cast that makes up the show, as well

as the different themes explored in different manners with various characters. This show is

never truly stagnant; there is always something happening with a message. It is not all

serious, as there is also a lot of humor that will make you want to keep watching. Besides

that, it is something fresh that reminds me of The Office. So if you have been looking for

something similar, give it a try. Overall, this show is multifaceted with so many stories.