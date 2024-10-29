The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I would genuinely say you are missing out if you don’t grab a ticket to this world tour.

Billie Eilish has been making her way on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour and officially made her

stop in Boston. Having followed Eilish since 2017 while being just 12 years old while she was

16, each concert of hers I attend brings on the most vulnerable emotions. When someone asks

one of those generic questions such as “What famous person would you want to meet?” or

“Who’s your favorite artist?”, my answer is always quick to shout out Billie Eilish. This was my

fourth time seeing her in concert and I can confidently say, it gets better every time.

Billie Eilish released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft on May 17th of this

year and it immediately blew up across social media. Eilish has earned herself nine Grammys

and even two Oscars, so her musical talent does not go unnoticed. Her first studio album, When

We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, won “Album of the Year” and “Best Pop Vocal Album” but

there was something more intimate and gratifying about this album.

It is clear Eilish’s voice has matured over the years but over these ten songs, her voice

had ever sounded better. Eilish’s angelic and powerful voice was the most experimental and

confident it has ever been. From the first note of the first song, I got chills and those chills never

went away. Every emotion possible ran through me on that first listen as I found myself going

from crying to dancing in the matter of minutes. After listening to the album, I knew this would be

her best tour yet and the songs would only hit harder in concert.

Buying the tickets was without a doubt a fight, but my friend and I managed to snag two

at the original price they were being sold for. No matter how many concerts of hers I go to, the

feeling of getting those tickets fills me with an excitement like no other. From each of the songs,

I knew this concert was going to be such a thrilling experience and would capture every emotion

put into the album. Eilish proved me and thousands of others right.

Eilish has mastered intimacy with the crowd while on stage and knows exactly how to

turn an arena into a rave. From making the crowd completely silent to insanely loud, she has

impressive control with the audience. For her song “When the Party’s Over”, at the start she

asks the crowd for complete silence as she brought something from home to the stage. Just as

when she records her album, she loops her vocals and wanted people to experience this live

too. Since the microphone would be recording her voice live she asked the crowd to be

completely silent, and we delivered. Not a sound was made as Eilish layered her voice to create

the harmony in the song, you could hear a penny drop. I have never once experienced a crowd

be so silent so quickly and I have been to over 30 concerts. Her angelic vocals immediately

brought tears to my eyes and I will never forget how beautiful that moment was.

Along with intimate moments such as those, Eilish had the crowd beyond hype. The light

crew did an impressive job as tons of fast paced beams of different colors flashed through TD

Garden. The crowd jumped and screamed for every moment of each song, the energy vibrated

through the building. Eilish had incredible visuals for her songs along with the lights and even

had a camera to record herself live that displayed on the giant screen above the stage. That

might have been the best part, the stage. Instead of a typical end stage, Eilish had a huge

square in the middle so everyone was able to see her at all times. It also allowed her to be so

much closer to the fans and she even had a second stage she popped out on. For two songs

Eilish sprung up from underneath onto the B stage and was extremely close to fans on that side

of the arena.

I always tell people Boston is the best place for concerts and that every artist says so.

Just as at her last concert Eilish told us that when people ask what her favorite place to play is,

she always says Boston. For the period of time Eilish performs, a sense of community and

home is felt throughout the crowd. Her music connects people like no other and even though the

people around may be strangers, we cry and damage our voices from screaming together as if

we’ve known each other for years