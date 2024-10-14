World Mental Health Day: 8 Easy Self-Care Tips for Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As students, balancing our academic and social lives can be very overwhelming. Oftentimes, taking care of yourself can get lost behind all your other responsibilities. Worrying about homework assignments and cramming for exams late at night likely take precedence over getting a good night’s rest, and spending the rest of your little free time with friends can leave no time for you. However, taking care of yourself is essential for promoting mental health and maintaining balance in your life. World Mental Health day occurs on October 10th, just in time for midterms to start weighing on your mind. In recognition of the holiday, here are 8 simple self-care tips to help take care of you:

Stay active:

Getting some sort of exercise often is great for your body and mind! Working out doesn’t have to feel like a chore. If going to the gym feels intimidating, it’s important to know that it isn’t your only option. Trying a group workout class, such as yoga or cycling can be really fun. Staying active can even be as simple as going for a Hot Girl Walk every now and then! Set Boundaries:

Remember, it’s okay to say no. Saying yes to everything can feel like the right thing to do in college to get the best experience, but it’s important to have time to recharge. You don’t have to take on additional commitments that will only add stress. It’s better to enjoy the activities you end up doing rather than spreading yourself thin. Remember to Take Breaks:

When you do end up being swamped with homework or having a long study session, remember to incorporate breaks! Staying sat in one spot staring at a screen can be really draining. Taking a step away from your desk to go for a short walk or have a snack can be really beneficial. Make sleep a priority:

Always try and get enough sleep! Most college students leave sleep on the backburner in place of doing homework, going out, or just scrolling on social media. Not getting enough sleep can seriously hurt your mental health. Even taking a short nap during the day can help relieve stress. Nourish your body:

Maintaining a balanced diet can be really difficult when living in a dorm. Trying to have fruits and vegetables whenever you can, or having some go-to snacks in your dorm can help your diet. And, don’t forget, treating yourself to something sweet is perfectly fine! Have Hobbies:

College can be really stressful with always having academic or social commitments. Pursuing hobbies that you enjoy doing can help ease your stress. Some fun ideas could be drawing, reading, yoga, or crocheting; find what makes you happy! Set routines:

The school year can be really chaotic, making you feel like you’re being pulled in many different directions. Establishing a routine can help you feel more focused and less overwhelmed by all the change college brings. Having meals and studying around the same time everyday can help the day feel more organized and leave you with free time to have fun! Don’t be Afraid to Ask for Help:

Always remember that it’s okay to ask for help. When life feels like it’s pulling you down, reach out to someone. That could mean talking about your struggles with a friend or family member, or reaching out to a professional for more structured support. Never feel like you have to brave it alone, there is always someone who wants you to succeed!

In today’s world, it’s really common to struggle with mental health. This means that practicing self-care is essential to having a healthy mind. Remember, self-care is a journey, so take your time finding what works for you. For this year’s World Mental Health day, challenge yourself to take up one new self-care habit. Every small step helps prioritize a happier, healthier you!