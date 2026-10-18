6 Books Every Woman Should Read

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“Knowledge, PERSEVERANCE, balance, and so much more.”

This is not a list of self-help books. Rather, it is a list of ambiguous stories that I believe

can reach anyone at any point in their life. Should you choose to read any off this list, enjoy the

messages of knowledge, perseverance, balance, and so much more.