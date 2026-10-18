6 Books Every Woman Should Read

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“Knowledge, PERSEVERANCE, balance, and so much more.”
This is not a list of self-help books. Rather, it is a list of ambiguous stories that I believe
can reach anyone at any point in their life. Should you choose to read any off this list, enjoy the
messages of knowledge, perseverance, balance, and so much more.
- Sexual Politics by Kate Millett
In her thesis Millett breaks down the female role throughout history. It is a
fascinating take on the political nature of the female sex as assigned by society.
- Women Who Run with the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés
A psychoanalytic and mythological comparison of women and wolves. It explores
the “wild woman” archetype that has been shunned or forcefully tamed by modern
society.
- Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
A piece of classic literature following Elizabeth Bennett’s experience as an older
woman in society. The reader gets to see the struggle of staying true to oneself despite
societal pressures to conform.
- Rules of Civility by Amor Towels
The reader follows Katey Kontent, a legal secretary and daughter of Russian
immigrants, through the streets of New York in 1938. It is a glimpse into the struggles
that come with all kinds of relationships and the perseverance of a young woman.
- To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee
A coming-of-age story in a small town focuses on the importance of perspective
and grace. The reader is whisked into a world of prejudice and sees how one individual
can make a difference.
- Wouldn’t Take Nothing for my Journey Now by Maya Angelo
A collection of short essays, spiritual meditations, and autobiographical vignettes.
It covers a wide variety of topics from spirituality, kindness and respect, overcoming
hardships, and knowing both how and when to be strong and soft.