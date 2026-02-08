4 Affordable Things to do for Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, couples and singles alike may be wondering how they might spend this special time. Although some snicker at Feb 14th, it’s still a time to center yourself on love, and who knows, there may be something fun hiding behind a world dominated by digital distraction.

Many experts also agree that one of the biggest threats to connection today isn’t the lack of love, but the lack of presence. “Being together isn’t the same as connecting,” says Jennifer Recklet-Tassi, a local relationship wellness expert. Try something new and experiment with intentionality! Something besides scrolling on your phone, multitasking, and mundane routines. Here are four affordable Valentine’s Day ideas that help you overcome digital distraction and reconnect, unplug, and stay in the present!

) Love Note Scavenger Hunt Start by writing 4-5 notes, each note should focus on one thing you love about this person. Add in any personal flair or drawings to increase purpose and mindfulness. Then simply hide them around!! You could tell this person you love about the scavenger hunt, or even just wait for them to find each note on their own for a sweet surprise!! According to Recklet-Tassi, activities like this work so well because they combine novelty, play, and storytelling. “Novel experiences give couples something new to talk about,” she explains.“Sharing stories, even small ones, helps partners remember what excited them about each other in the first place.” By stepping away from screens and focusing on real-life expressions of affection and appreciation. ) Galentines Game Night Who said Valentine’s needs to be for a significant other? Spend the day hanging with friends in a perfect Galentines game night! Bring out all the classic board games you have, wear pajamas, and pull out the snacks; this is the recipe for the most amazing night. Tell stories, paint wine glasses, and have fun! The important part is staying present and sharing the love with some of the most important people we have in life, our friends!! Recklet-Tassi points to programs she conducted, like MIT’s “Crafternoon,” as examples of how physical, shared activities naturally ease conversation and strengthen bonds, especially for people who may otherwise feel disconnected. When hands are busy and phones are away, connection is effortless. ) Simple Nature Walk This is a great idea for someone who may just want to spend the day on their own, think deeper about self-love, and discover something new about what they seek or don’t seek in a connection! Find a trail or a scenic route for some outdoor relaxation. Take a simple stroll and look in nature to find beauty in the space around you (away from your phone). It’s important to remember during this love-filled time to look inward and make sure you’re treating yourself with the love you deserve aswell! Unplug yourself and step into your surroundings; you never know what you might find when you put your phone away ) The Amora Experience! While these three examples are wonderful ways to start, The Amora Experience is designed to bring all of these foundational pillars together into one immersive space. It combines the novelty of a scavenger hunt, the shared activity of a game night, and the intentional unplugging of a solo walk into a single transformative journey. Based in Boston, Amora is the hub for partners wanting a “pop-up date night experience designed for couples, guiding them on a transformative journey to strengthen their bond.” According to Recklet-Tassi, these environments work because they intentionally remove everyday distractions.“When couples fall into a routine, conversations often revolve around logistics, schedules, work, responsibilities,” she explains.“Stepping into a new space with physical cues, different lighting, materials, or shared tasks, creates a spark of novelty and presence.” Amora often has activities like floral arrangements, candle making, dance events, and more, by using tactical, physical elements to encourage presence and play. They have plenty of options for partners at any stage in their relationship, or even come alone, with friends, or whoever you want to share the love with! Switch to Airplane mode as Amora turns intentional unplugging into a shared experience. You won’t want to miss their upcoming Valentine’s festivities.

Here’s why experiences like Amora work, and how you can bring that same energy into your Valentine’s Day:

Novelty is key; there’s so much value in new experiences to share that bring a lift and spark to any partnership.

Sometimes, time apart can be helpful. With everything so hectic in our world, many may think that constant times together is what makes a relationship grow, but often it can be the stories we tell from time apart and finding interests of our own that make for a great foundation.

Look for the fun !! Not everything has to be so serious. Look for the fun you and your partner want to have and see where it overlaps. Each member should be enjoying themselves, don’t force it !

Unplug intentionally. Digital distraction is one of the driving causes for lack of connection in relationships; even short periods offline can help improve your bonds!

Join Amoras “Airplane Mode: movement here: https://www.amoraexperience.com/join

Follow here for more upcoming experiences:https://www.instagram.com/amoraexperience/

With all this said, I hope everyone out there can find some meaningful time on this Valentine’s Day.Enjoy the love and express it frequently, never mind the kind of relationship you’re in!