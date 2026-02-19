Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
students studying together
students studying together
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
SUBR | Culture

WHY YOUR COLLEGE EXPERIENCE DOESN’T HAVE TO BE LIKE EVERYONE ELSE’S 

Harmony Walker Student Contributor, Southern University and A&M College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During our high school years, college is portrayed to us all the same way. We are all told to go to a four-year institution directly after high school, pass all of our classes the first time, join every organization, and graduate in four years. But this is not the case for everyone who attends college after high school. This narrative that is painted is not the true reality of some people’s college experiences, and it’s very important to know that your college experience will not be the same as anyone else’s. Some people have to balance work and school life and change majors, while others may take time off or even retake a class. Though these are “out of the norm” that we know from high school, it doesn’t mean your journey is any more invalid than someone else’s. Understanding that your journey won’t be the same as anyone else’s is a way to take off the pressure of feeling like you’re not on the right track and to make sure that you stay successful throughout your college journey. Below are two important tips to remember when your college experience looks different from others: 

  1. No one has the same timeline as you. 

Even though graduating in four years sounds nice, it is okay to take an extra semester or year to make the best grades necessary to pursue your dream job or role in life. Taking an extra semester doesn’t define who you are or who you are trying to be; it just shows your determination to make it to the finish line. Progress is not a race, and your path is meant only for you, even if it doesn’t match someone else’s. 

  1. Being in a different situation doesn’t mean less success. 

Everyone deals with their own personal challenges in life. It is very important to know that the decisions you make for your success are meant for you. The experiences that you deal with in college don’t define your success, but they add value. Don’t let what you go through take away from your education; instead, let it make you stronger in completing school. 

Having the realization that your college experience doesn’t have to mirror anyone around you or anyone you see on social media is very empowering. Everyone’s experience is shaped by their own personal situation and the unique goals they have set for themselves. Letting go of comparison helps you achieve the goals you set and paves the way for a better college experience. 

Harmony Walker

SUBR '28

Hey! My name is Harmony Walker and I am sophomore Biology Pre-Med Major with a minor in Chemistry at Southern University and Agricultural & Mechanical College. I’m from Plaquemine, Louisiana. I currently serve in the writing committee and can’t wait to express my creativity through my articles and I hope you all enjoy them! Im an upcoming content creator on TikTok and YouTube also and hope to use my platform to highlight HerCampus and my University as well. I love to cook,workout, and travel, so be on the lookout for some articles based around those topics! I chose Her Campus because it is the definition of women empowerment and showcased a sisterhood as we grow together as writers, college students, and as content creators. Being a transfer student I was scared to join organizations but HerCampus made me feel comfortable since the beginning and I can’t wait to build stronger bonds as the years go on and even in the future be the voice to help others join this organization. I’m so excited to be apart of this organization and can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future of being apart of this organization. Be on the lookout out for some of my articles! P.S don’t forget to follow my socials so that you can give me your inputs on my articles !