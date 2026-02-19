WHY YOUR COLLEGE EXPERIENCE DOESN’T HAVE TO BE LIKE EVERYONE ELSE’S 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During our high school years, college is portrayed to us all the same way. We are all told to go to a four-year institution directly after high school, pass all of our classes the first time, join every organization, and graduate in four years. But this is not the case for everyone who attends college after high school. This narrative that is painted is not the true reality of some people’s college experiences, and it’s very important to know that your college experience will not be the same as anyone else’s. Some people have to balance work and school life and change majors, while others may take time off or even retake a class. Though these are “out of the norm” that we know from high school, it doesn’t mean your journey is any more invalid than someone else’s. Understanding that your journey won’t be the same as anyone else’s is a way to take off the pressure of feeling like you’re not on the right track and to make sure that you stay successful throughout your college journey. Below are two important tips to remember when your college experience looks different from others:

No one has the same timeline as you.

Even though graduating in four years sounds nice, it is okay to take an extra semester or year to make the best grades necessary to pursue your dream job or role in life. Taking an extra semester doesn’t define who you are or who you are trying to be; it just shows your determination to make it to the finish line. Progress is not a race, and your path is meant only for you, even if it doesn’t match someone else’s.

Being in a different situation doesn’t mean less success.

Everyone deals with their own personal challenges in life. It is very important to know that the decisions you make for your success are meant for you. The experiences that you deal with in college don’t define your success, but they add value. Don’t let what you go through take away from your education; instead, let it make you stronger in completing school.

Having the realization that your college experience doesn’t have to mirror anyone around you or anyone you see on social media is very empowering. Everyone’s experience is shaped by their own personal situation and the unique goals they have set for themselves. Letting go of comparison helps you achieve the goals you set and paves the way for a better college experience.