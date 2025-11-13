WHY NOSTALGIA HITS HARDER IN YOUR 20s 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine going on your daily “doom scroll session” on TikTok and your favorite song from middle school plays. In an instant, you’re back home in your childhood bedroom, carefree, not having to worry about bills, deadlines, and breakdowns of adulthood. That bittersweet rush that you feel is known as nostalgia. In your 20s, nostalgia becomes more powerful because it serves as a bridge between who you are and who you’re becoming.

Growing Up Hurts, but Nostalgia Heals:

In your 20s, you go through many “firsts” and “lasts.” From your first time getting a “big girl” job and heartbreak, to your last time living in your childhood home, the simple thought of growing up can overwhelm you. Thinking about your childhood best friend and your first school dance can act as your “calm in the storm.” Nostalgia helps us cope with the hardships of adulthood by connecting core memories with the present.

The Past Never Really Leaves—It Just Moves…Online:

Y2K fashion, 2000s music playlist, and our favorite childhood TV and films are coming back—and it’s no coincidence. Our generation flourishes on shared experiences. Combining that with social media takes pop culture to another level. As a generation, we have revived so many trends that I remember doing with my family as a little girl. With social media, content creators connect with audiences and remind us how far we’ve come.

Pieces of Us Still Live Back Then:

Nostalgia isn’t about missing old times—it’s about rediscovering yourself. Revisiting your favorite childhood shows or songs can remind you of what once inspired or comforted you. In your 20s, when everything feels uncertain, those memories can strengthen self-understanding. Remembering who you were helps clarify who you want to be, turning nostalgia from a longing into a quiet kind of self-love.

Nostalgia hits harder in your 20s because it links past comfort with your present growth. As we go through this journey called life—our past favorite songs, movies, and trends give a constant reminder of who we are and where we’re going. Holding on doesn’t always mean that you’re stuck; it means that you carry the best parts of you forever!