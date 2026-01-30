WHY IS A POLISHED RESUME YOUR SECRET ADVANTAGE? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A polished resume is more than a requirement and a list of things you have done. It’s your story. When your story is organized, confident, and clear; it sends a message: “I am prepared and ready.” As a college student, being prepared for internships, jobs, and graduate program opportunities are very important. A strong resume becomes a powerful tool that helps your story be told. A powerful resume helps employers see your value, commitment, and strengths.

What Belongs on a Polished Resume:

A well-built resume includes essential information that helps employers quickly understand who you are and what you offer. A few key elements include:

Full Name (written at the top)

Professional Email Address (Ex: First name. Last name @gmail.com)

Phone Number

LinkedIn Profile

Education (Major, University, Expected Graduation Date)

GPA (2.5 or higher)

Work Experience

Campus Involvement and Leadership

Skills (Software, Technical, and Leadership Skills)

Awards or Certifications (Scholarships, Degrees, Certificates, etc.)

Each section should show your accomplishments, responsibilities, and strength.

How To Properly Format a Resume:

Choose a professional font (Ex: Times New Roman)

Size 12 font for the text

Avoid graphics, photos, and colored text

Only use BLACK text

Proper formatting helps employers read your resume more easily. It provides structure to your resume and shows how organized you are to the employers. A clean resume sets you apart from everyone else. A polished resume boosts your confidence; helps you prepare for interviews, and become a tracker for your progress.