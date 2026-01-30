WHY IS A POLISHED RESUME YOUR SECRET ADVANTAGE? 

A polished resume is more than a requirement and a list of things you have done. It’s your story. When your story is organized, confident, and clear; it sends a message: “I am prepared and ready.” As a college student, being prepared for internships, jobs, and graduate program opportunities are very important. A strong resume becomes a powerful tool that helps your story be told. A powerful resume helps employers see your value, commitment, and strengths.
What Belongs on a Polished Resume:
A well-built resume includes essential information that helps employers quickly understand who you are and what you offer. A few key elements include:
- Full Name (written at the top)
- Professional Email Address (Ex: First name. Last name @gmail.com)
- Phone Number
- LinkedIn Profile
- Education (Major, University, Expected Graduation Date)
- GPA (2.5 or higher)
- Work Experience
- Campus Involvement and Leadership
- Skills (Software, Technical, and Leadership Skills)
- Awards or Certifications (Scholarships, Degrees, Certificates, etc.)
Each section should show your accomplishments, responsibilities, and strength.
How To Properly Format a Resume:
- Choose a professional font (Ex: Times New Roman)
- Size 12 font for the text
- Avoid graphics, photos, and colored text
- Only use BLACK text
Proper formatting helps employers read your resume more easily. It provides structure to your resume and shows how organized you are to the employers. A clean resume sets you apart from everyone else. A polished resume boosts your confidence; helps you prepare for interviews, and become a tracker for your progress.