WHY IS A POLISHED RESUME YOUR SECRET ADVANTAGE? 

A polished resume is more than a requirement and a list of things you have done. It’s your story. When your story is organized, confident, and clear; it sends a message: “I am prepared and ready.” As a college student, being prepared for internships, jobs, and graduate program opportunities are very important. A strong resume becomes a powerful tool that helps your story be told. A powerful resume helps employers see your value, commitment, and strengths.  

What Belongs on a Polished Resume:

A well-built resume includes essential information that helps employers quickly understand who you are and what you offer. A few key elements include: 

  • Full Name (written at the top) 
  • Professional Email Address (Ex: First name. Last name @gmail.com)
  • Phone Number  
  • LinkedIn Profile  
  • Education (Major, University, Expected Graduation Date) 
  • GPA (2.5 or higher) 
  • Work Experience 
  • Campus Involvement and Leadership  
  • Skills (Software, Technical, and Leadership Skills) 
  • Awards or Certifications (Scholarships, Degrees, Certificates, etc.) 

Each section should show your accomplishments, responsibilities, and strength.  

How To Properly Format a Resume:

  • Choose a professional font (Ex: Times New Roman) 
  • Size 12 font for the text 
  • Avoid graphics, photos, and colored text 
  • Only use BLACK text 

Proper formatting helps employers read your resume more easily. It provides structure to your resume and shows how organized you are to the employers. A clean resume sets you apart from everyone else. A polished resume boosts your confidence; helps you prepare for interviews, and become a tracker for your progress. 

