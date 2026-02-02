WHY BEING OFFLINE FEELS ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The internet has one of the biggest impacts on people’s everyday lives. Being online, you can take part in trends, stay updated on the latest news, do homework, connect with other people, and overall express yourself. Because the internet plays such a huge role in everyday lives, what happens when someone goes offline? Why does this feel impossible?

Fear Of Missing Out

The fear of missing out is when a person doesn’t feel included in something that they feel like they should be included in. Because we live in a technology-driven society, almost everything is on the internet. Being without it could feel like someone is missing out on important information, events, or plans. This can make a person feel excluded and isolated.

Heavily Relying on the Internet

When people need help, they tend to rely on the internet. Whether it’s asking the search engine, posting for advice, or watching videos to get the answers they need. Sometimes when something goes wrong in a person’s life, their first immediate response is to look up a solution. This makes it hard when actually trying to step away from online. These habits become everyday routines that become normal.

Normalcy

Being online for periods of time throughout the day is normal for many people. The internet can be used to be productive, decompress after a long day, or simply binge-watch. When cutting out such a huge factor from someone’s everyday life, they can feel stuck, not knowing what else to do and what other activities could be accomplished. It often becomes overwhelming, changing something so normal in your daily routine. This gives time for a person’s mind to wander and bring out emotions that are regularly ignored.

The internet can be a helpful and healing tool when used correctly. Because everything is now on the internet, it is hard to ignore it.