WHY ARE PODCAST BECOMING SO POPULAR AND HOW CAN YOU FIND ONE FOR YOU?  

Have you found the podcast for you? Whether you are interested in true crime, storytelling, comedy, education, news, drama, motivational content, or entertainment, there is a podcast for you. Podcasts are becoming more popular by the minute; they are now starting to compare to TV shows. Podcasts are like radio shows that can be streamed over the internet. Most podcasts are not normally over an hour long, meaning they are easy to watch while you are cooking, eating, studying, or getting ready. Podcasts started in 2004 but did not start to become popular until 2014, starting with true crime documentary podcasts becoming popular. More college students are turning to podcasts, unlike TV shows, they don’t always demand your full attention. Podcasts being accessible, quick, and flexible make them perfect for college students. Some of the most common types of podcasts among college students are self-help, college student advice, and educational podcasts.

Self-help podcasts are popular due to their ability to provide motivation for every situation. Self-help podcasts may include podcasts catered to mental health, religion, positive affirmation, relationship advice, and general life advice. But they are not limited to promoting healthy habits, cooking recipes, and encouraging self-discipline. These podcasts are great for encouragement, mindfulness, peace, and positivity.

College student advice podcasts are extremely helpful when seeking advice, wisdom, and guidance about your college experience, no matter the stage. These podcasts focus on student loan forgiveness, financial literacy, building study habits, discipline, learning independence, choosing a good career, and figuring out your purpose. These things are essential to creating a positive college experience for yourself and preparing for your career outside of college.

Educational podcasts are great to create study habits, but in an interesting way. Educational podcasts focus on scientific factors, knowledge, study tactics, explaining, and life skills. They are designed to feel more engaging with students rather than reading a book. These are perfect to reinforce topics that were discussed in class, memorize answers, and refresh your memory.

In short, podcasts are popular because they are relatable, convenient, and encouraging. They are the perfect mix of motivation, entertainment, and education. No matter what type of podcast you like, just know there is a podcast for you and that a few aspiring words, knowledge, and advice can encourage greatness in every student. Podcast you should try are linked below.

