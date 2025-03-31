WHY ARE MEMES THE ULTIMATE FORM OF POP CULTURE?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Many of our parents didn’t grow up with memes being a way of communication for their generation to verbalize themselves and relate to each other. Memes started becoming more popular around the early 2000’s, making a way for our generation to express our humor and form opinions in real time. Once they began to pick up on popularity it began to grow across social media making them what they are today. This allowed people from different places and backgrounds to come together to share up to date trends, funny jokes, and what’s reality for many of us. Memes have evolved over the years to be what they are, through websites and social media apps making them into pictures, videos, different challenges, etc. In today’s generations memes aren’t only used as funny jokes but can also be used to educate people on important discussions making them as influential as they are today.

Due to the younger generations continuously keeping memes relevant they gain popularity as the years go on. A single meme can make a group of people share something that can be considered relatable with each other. In reality memes aren’t just something trendy and cute to circulate around the internet, they can bring the necessary attention to real life issues in people’s lives as well as the world. Memes are something that change pretty fast but if received the right publicity, one meme can stick around for years and years to come, making them reusable. This is why memes are created and often influential because of their appealing way to be memorable in folks’ minds.

Memes often give a voice to those that feel they’re not able to express themselves through words. This gives an outlet for a lot of the chaos that occurs in the world and for others it may be an escape from their own personal spaces. This leaves our expressions of ourselves to be unforgettable in the world and gives us a way to create something positive. Considering Pop Culture advances every day, memes are the consistency of these advances. Due to social media being an important part of society today, memes can be seen as a highlight Pop Culture in this time making a way for things to be expressed in a fun, ideal, and valuable way.