WHAT TO AND WHAT NOT TO WEAR: PROFESSIONAL EDITION

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Dressing professionally is important because it’s the first impression you make when you enter a professional setting such as an interview, event, etc. First impressions are crucial because they set the tone as to how others view you when you walk into a professional setting. You should not wear the things you would wear to the club, to a professional event. The way you dress speaks volumes, from the way you carry yourself to how serious you are about an opportunity. It reflects respect for the environment you are in, the efforts you make to meet requirements shows admiration for the opportunity you are seeking. Dressing well also has a psychological impact. Dressing professionally shows how confident and courageous you are, which can open many doors for opportunities like securing a job, forming bonds, and networking. There is a saying “When you look good you feel good and when you feel good you do good.” This statement holds a lot of weight because it is true. Furthermore, dressing professionally sets the tone for who you are as a person and the way others approach you.

What to and what not to wear:

When dressing professionally you should focus on looking polished, so it is appropriate for the environment in which you are attending and adhering to the expectations. This includes wearing clean, wrinkle-free clothes that align with the dress code for the event you are attending. Consider the dress code for the event whether it be business professional, business casual, or formal. You should always meet the dress code requirements. If you want to go a step further, focus on grooming details such as your hair, nails, and makeup.

Professional attire:

This includes suits, blazers, button downs, pencil skirts that touch your knees, and closed toe shoes such as loafers or pumps. For jewelry pieces, I recommend studs, small hoops, dangle earrings, simple chains, and a pearl necklace.

What is not Professional attire:

Avoid casual wear such as t-shirts, gym shoes, slippers, and jeans. In addition to this, hoodies, tights, leggings, shorts, and jogging suits should be avoided as well. This type of clothing is in no shape or form appropriate for professional events you are attending. Wearing these types of clothing in a professional setting can convey that you are unprepared. This will lead to not getting past the entrance or simply don’t make the cut. Instead, choose attire that shows respect for the environment that is appropriate for the occasion.

Remember, the way you dress speaks volumes about who you are as a person and your respect for the environment. Dressing appropriately is not just about adhering to the requirements but also showing your commitment, respect, and professionalism for the setting. You should speak, act, and most importantly dress the part for the role you want, as all these factors come together to create a lasting impression. By engaging in these strategies, you actively set yourself up for success in your professional endeavors.