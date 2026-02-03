WHAT SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY TEACHES YOU BEYOND THE CLASSROOM 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Southern University teaches lessons that are valuable both in and outside of the classroom. Through campus involvement and real-life experiences, students learn how to network, market themselves, and develop essential life skills. Southern creates leaders who take initiative, build meaningful connections, and get the job done. These lessons shape students into well-rounded individuals prepared not just for careers, but for life beyond the classroom.

Learning How to Network

Networking is more than meeting people. It’s the action or process of interacting with others to exchange information and develop professional or social contacts. Through student organizations, campus events, and more, students are constantly interacting with new faces. By doing this, students learn how to communicate confidently and effectively. Each new face can lead to a new opportunity, such as an internship, a career, and even a lifelong friendship.

Marketing Yourself

Besides networking, Southern teaches students how to stand out in a crowd. Students learn how to present their skills, experiences, and goals in a way that sets them apart. By attending club and job fairs, internships, and resume-building workshops, students learn how to stand out in a room full of potential employees. Students are taught how to prepare for an interview, dress professionally, and sell their potential. All three skills are essential to entering the workforce.

Developing Essential Skills

Beyond networking and marketing ourselves, Southern helps students develop everyday essential skills. Students learn how to manage their time effectively with classes, assignments, jobs, and extracurricular activities. Group projects and campus involvement teach teamwork, communication, and problem-solving. Deadlines help students stay responsible and organized. Through the course of being a Southern student, you will learn how to adapt to new challenges. These skills not only help students be successful in college but also in their future careers and personal aspects of life.

Creating Leaders

Southern creates future leaders by giving students the opportunity to step up and make a change. Through student organizations such as SGA, the Senate, and more, students are able to make their voices heard and implement the change they wish to see. Students are taught how to guide others, make decisions, and lead with confidence and certainty. Southern encourages students to be the change they wish to see. In other words, students should take initiative and become role models within their community.

Southern University teaches students far more than what can be learned from a textbook. From learning how to network and market ourselves to developing essential life skills, and becoming the leaders our communities need, we are prepared to enter the real world. Southern offers an environment that celebrates culture, history, and Black excellence. The lessons learned beyond the classroom shape each student into a confident, driven individual who is ready to lead, inspire, and make an everlasting impact on society.