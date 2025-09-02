WELCOME TO MUMFORD STADIUM: WHERE TRADITION MEETS SPIRIT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nothing is better than the first home game at Southern University! The energy is electric and the school spirit runs deep. The campus fills with fans dressed in blue and gold, eager to cheer on the mighty Jags. You can expect the energy and unmatched vibes from sunup to well after the final whistle. For first-year students, the first home game isn’t just about football. It’s an official welcome to Southern University culture. A celebration of pride, tradition, and community. From unforgettable chants such as “Neck” to witnessing a show-stopping performance from the world-famed Human Jukebox, this event offers a unique experience you can only appreciate in person. Whether you’re tailgating in the yard or grabbing a seat in the student section, there are multiple ways you can enjoy your first home game. In this guide, you’ll learn what to expect and how to make the most of your time.

Attire

Every home game has a specific attire, and the first home game has always been an all white affair. It’s a long-standing tradition for attendees to pack the stadium in their white Southern gear. The sea of white creates a powerful, united visual in the stands. It shows school pride and the unwavering support we have for our football team. So, if you’re stepping out in your best fit or keeping it casual, the all white dress code is a fun and supportive way to join in on one of Southerns most celebrated game day traditions.

Tailgating and Campus Vibes

Well before the game is scheduled to start, you can expect the campus to be packed and lively. Everyone, from students, alumni, and fans, come together at the greek yard to celebrate the start of football season. You can expect music to be blasting, greeks to be strolling, and everyone repping their Southern pride. The yard is the perfect opportunity to socialize, enjoy the music, and soak in the vibes before heading into the stadium.

What To Expect

Though game day is exciting, there are still some things you need to know to be prepared. First, stay hydrated. In the midst of the summer, it is important to stay hydrated as you move around. It’s easy to become overheated after dancing and cheering on the Jags. Concessions will be sold during the game, so remember to bring money with you. Second, arrive 15-30 minutes early. Southern students are allowed free entry with proof of their school ID. You can surely expect the student section to be filled immediately. To secure a good spot, it would be in your best interest to arrive early. Lastly, is safety. Rather, it’s walking in groups or well lit areas, be vigilant of your surroundings. Campus police and staff can be found nearby to help if needed, so don’t hesitate to reach out. Downloading the Jagsafe app can help you contact campus police no matter where you are on campus.

The first home football game is more than just a game. It’s an introduction to Southern University and all that it represents. From the all white dress code, our unforgettable tailgates, and unstoppable football team, the energy is eccentric from sunup to sundown. First year students should experience this once in a lifetime moment. As game day approaches, if you follow this guide, you’ll be more than prepared for Mumford Stadium!