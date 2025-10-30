UNSPOKEN CAMPUS RULES: WHAT EVERY FRESHMAN FIGURES OUT TOO LATE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Freshman year can only be described as a student’s chance to branch out from high school through new experiences. College has exposed me to a variety of opportunities like clubs, internships, career fairs, and honors conferences. Getting used to college life can be difficult, and it takes a number of mistakes to learn how to operate around campus. Even though both of my parents are alumni at Southern University, I still had to adjust to living and getting around campus myself. A few tips and tricks that I have learned from my personal experience at Southern University are:

Bring an Umbrella

Adjusting to the weather conditions of your college campus is essential and can be difficult if you are new to the area. Southern University is located next to the Mississippi River, therefore, it will often rain or be humid on campus. Keeping an umbrella in your bag or dorm will often come in handy because it will seemingly rain out of nowhere. Additionally, investing in a quality pair of rain boots is worthwhile, especially on the days it rains the hardest.

Find Your Style of Studying

Transitioning from high school to college can often be difficult for freshmen because they haven’t figured out what study methods work best for them. The best way to figure out what works for you is to combine the strategies that have helped you in the past. I have learned from a psychology class that just reviewing material over and over does not help much for memory. Applying something to a piece of information to help yourself memorize, it helps the most with memorization in the long run.

Research Campus Resources

Student fees are paid to cover services provided by the school that are cheaper and more accessible to students than paying for them additionally. The best way to find these resources offered is through checking your college’s website for what services are offered at each building. Once you find a resource that you might find helpful in the future, make sure to document the service and how to access it. Some of the resources that I have documented in the past include: fitness facilities, counseling sessions, and health services.

Every Professor is Different

Throughout all my college classes in the past, I have never met any professors that grade on the same scale. Some professors do not allow phone usage in your class, while others make you ask them to be excused to the restroom. It is best to memorize a professor’s syllabus so that you know what they expect of you every class period. Also, knowing how best to contact a professor is essential because communication is key to most professors.

Have Professional Attire

When putting together a list of new clothes to purchase before coming to college, consider adding business attire to your list. One thing that I have noticed is that many clubs and organizations in college require their members to attend their meetings in business casual/professional. Not only is professional attire needed for meetings, but it can also be needed for internships and career fairs.

Give Yourself a Chance to Learn the Campus

Getting around campus is one of the biggest challenges for college freshmen because of the brand-new environment. The best way to learn your way around a college campus is using a map to memorize where buildings are and how to navigate a different pathway. On campus events are held all over campus, and you should have a plan of how you will get there and how long the walk is. All things considered, do not underestimate the walk to and from buildings, so give yourself enough time to get there.