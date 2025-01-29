The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Vision boards give you hope and excitement for the future. They allow you to visualize your dreams and goals. There are multiple ways to create a vision board. The most popular ways are a digital vision board and a physical vision board. Both options are affordable, and it is also a fun and crafty project. Let’s start with how to create a digital vision board. The materials you will need are any digital device, phone, or laptop is highly suggested. A collage editing app like Canva, Google or Pinterest to find inspirational photos and quotes. Firstly, go to Canva and see a sample collage you love. There are thousands to choose from, and you can create your own from scratch. Now, upload pictures that captivate your goals and add them to the template. The next way you could make a vision board is by using a poster board, stickers, markers, and pictures that bring you joy. Organize your pictures by category or place them randomly, and most importantly, have fun with it! Gather all your materials, a friend, some music, and dream big!

Tips to keep in mind when creating your vision board:

Make your vision board authentic. Fill it with things you enjoy like your favorite colors, aesthetics, and even down to your skin tone.

Dream big and don’t hold back. Nothing is impossible, so add things that you never thought you would be able to achieve.

Place your vision board somewhere you can see it every day. Hang it up on the wall, in your bedroom, or save it as your lock screen.

Make your board positive and uplifting. Adding inspirational quotes can keep you disciplined when you’re not feeling as motivated.

Review and update your board as needed. We are constantly evolving, so revisit your board periodically and make changes to your goals as needed.

As you are creating your vision board, here’s your reminder to also show gratitude for the things you already have accomplished in life. No goal is too big or too small. Keep believing and stay consistent and watch your wildest dreams become your reality.