TOUCHDOWN TIPS: HOW TO SLAY YOUR OUTFIT & SURVIVE THE TAILGATE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Game Day is not all about football, it is a whole experience. From repping your team’s colors to hanging out at the tailgate, the energy is unmatched! Let’s be real, figuring out what to wear and how to make it through a full day of tailgating can be tricky. Nobody wants to be the one who shows up overdressed, undressed, or unprepared. The good news is, with the right outfit inspo, a few simple hacks, and some safety tips, you can make game day both fun and stress-free. All sports fans love to dress in full gear to show their true team spirit while others like to come out for the vibes and to show their style. From outfit inspiration to tailgate survival tips. Grab your crew, throw on your college team colors, and let us get ready to rumble for a game day full of energy and fashion!

Game Day Outfit & Accessories

Picking the right outfit for game day is all about looking good, feeling comfortable, and still being prepared to cheer or walk across campus to the stadium. Start with a team color jersey, T-shirts, or even a cute, oversized hoodie that can show your team spirit. If it’s hot out go for breathable fabrics like cotton and pair them with shorts, sneakers, or sunglasses. For colder weather, bundle up with a sweater, turtleneck, or a jean jacket. So, when the temperature drops you will be prepared. Accessories play an essential part such as hats, beanies, and gloves to not only highlight your style, but to keep you warm. A small backpack or crossbody, of course it must be clear, to keep your essentials handy. Do not forget your portable phone charger and portable fan, those are must haves!

Tailgate Hacks & Snacks

Tailgating can get hectic and wild, but a few tricks can make it go smoother. Bring a blanket for comfort, and one or two bottles of water to stay hydrated. Snack prep is also favorable. To name a few chips and finger food will help keep everyone, your friends, and yourself happy. Hand sanitizer is always necessary to protect yourself from germs. These small hacks are non-negotiable, they save time, reduce stress, and let you focus on the fun.

Safety & Game Day Mindset

Game day is not only about looking good or eating well, but also about staying safe and enjoying yourself. Keep your valuables close, follow campus and stadium rules, and always have a plan for getting home. Meet new people and soak it all in. Your attitude is the real MVP. Show up with confidence, be prepared, and ready to make memories that last way past the final whistle.