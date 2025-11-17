TOP EMERGING CAREERS THAT DIDN’T EXIST A DECADE AGO

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up as kids, we tend to replicate the world around us. When we were five years old, most of us probably dreamed of being doctors, teachers, or even astronauts (dream big kids). Now, as we’ve gotten older, we’ve seen the world change more than once. From the 2020 pandemic, the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and the rise and fall of Vine—Gen Z has seen it all. Yet with change comes huge advancements, opening doors to careers we never thought could exist. Here’s a few careers that didn’t exist a decade ago that you should be on the lookout for:

1. TikTok/ Social Media Management

We all know TikTok, and you either love doom scrolling or hate it. The idea and function of TikTok have created a huge market for communication and marketing jobs that we’ve never seen before. Degrees that were once deemed pointless are now the new hype. So, if you were ever the girl who dreamed of being an influencer and constantly talked to her invisible camera crew, now’s your chance.

Social media managers are making well into the six-figure category with entry level positions starting around $60k. Sometimes, all it takes is the courage to put yourself out there that jumpstarts a successful career in social media.

2. AI Engineering

If dogs are a man’s best friend, AI is definitely a student’s. Platforms such as ChatGPT and Google AI have taken the world by storm. So much so that AI exists everywhere around us now. Yet, when we think about the usage of AI, we often forget the masterminds behind it.

The AI industry is experiencing a massive boom, creating a wave of tech jobs we haven’t seen since the early 2000s engineering and software explosion. Roles such as prompt engineers, AI specialists, and AI ethicists are in high demand for technology that continues to evolve. As Genzer’s, we sit at the forefront of technology usage and innovation, making us the perfect candidates for the jobs.

3. Roblox Game and UGC Developer

If you’re like me, you enjoy playing “Baddies” or “Dress to Impress” on your free time. At the age of 20, I still find myself purchasing Robux to make up my avatar. But did you know that the average Roblox game developer is between the ages of 13 and 25? Younger people are now using their hobbies and skills to create forms of art that are free for everyone to enjoy. Roblox game makers are some of the highest paid creators, with the top earners bringing in over $30M a year.