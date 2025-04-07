The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s nothing like coming home and unwinding to relax and binge watch a great series. Especially after a long day of classes and schoolwork! The best shows have the best characters, biggest plot twists, and the most interesting storyline that will have your emotions in a chokehold. The thrill of crimes and trials, the laughs and giggles from comedies, the juiciest tea from dramas, and the relatability from teen tv shows. In which of these, provides you with the most unique experiences that offer an escape from reality. Courtroom dramas keep me at the edge of my seat. Comedies are a great way to reduce stress, who doesn’t love a good laugh? Drama shows are my fav, this allows you to process your emotions and provide a strong feeling of suspense. Teen tv shows have more relatable storylines especially for Gen Z. If you need some binge-worthy Netflix series, dive into the following shows:

Beauty in Black

First show on the list is a drama show created and produced by Tyler Perry that will keep you on your feet. The suspense that this show offers will have you binge watching the show from sunup to sundown. Two women who live two totally different lives become connected. One is fighting for survival and the other runs a multi-million-dollar company. But when their two worlds collide unexpectedly so much happens.

Running Point

If you love comedy this is the perfect show for you! If you like sports this is also the perfect show for you. Running point features “Isla Gordon,” the new president of the LA Waves basketball team. Being overlooked because she is a woman her whole life, now runs the family business. She proves everyone wrong by getting the job done despite the negativity.

Your Honor

If you are looking for something more intense, Your Honor is a great choice. This show offers courtroom drama and crime. This story is about a respected judge who must break laws and jeopardize his career after his son was involved in a hit and run of a powerful organized crime family.

Good Girls

A show that blends comedy, drama, crime, and chaos. Three suburban mothers are in desperate times. Started as a plan to only rob a grocery store ended them in a world of crime. With sharp humor, sneaky secrets, and unforgettable characters this show will keep you hooked from the moment you play it.

Ginny and Georgia

This show is more relatable for teens with comedy, romance, and drama. Ginny is a teenage girl trying to navigate through the typical teenage girl life while she deals with her not so mature Mother who keeps some of the darkest secrets from her family.