TIKTOK TRENDS WE CAN’T ESCAPE

Every time we open TikTok, there’s a new trend whether it’s food to try, or beauty hacks. From TikTok dances to daily vlogs, TikTok has become a space for people to express themselves, make connections, and learn. TikTok trends have shaped people’s lives, personalities, and cultures. Most trends go away after some time but a few such as Day in the life vlogs, Get Ready with Me videos (GRWM), aesthetics, and Food Tok have not escaped.

One of the biggest trends on TikTok currently are Daily Vlogs, these short clips grab your attention instantly, one minute you’re watching one video, next thing you know you’re scrolling watching other people’s lives for thirty minutes straight. Whether It’s a college student, nurse, stay-at-home parent, or a business owner, you’re automatically thinking how can I change my life to be like theirs, so organized and aesthetically pleasing. I’ve made a lot of daily vlogs that my small audience genuinely enjoys. This trend will never go away because it only takes 2 seconds to grab your attention, and nowadays everyone’s attention span is short.

Another inescapable trend is get ready with me, they’re like daily vlogs, but more intentional. It could be getting dressed, doing hair, or makeup while some creators chat with their audience; some let music play over. I find this trend as a girl’s chat, a safe space for the community to agree and connect. It’s a mini-story time, pep talk, and girl chat all at once.

Aesthetic content is another big trend we cannot escape, whether it’s a clean girl, soft girl, fly etc. I no longer love this trend because it makes people compare and downplay their blessings. However, I enjoy seeing it; the vibes speak loud in the images or recordings. This trend focus less on what you’re doing, but how you’re feeling. The looks and feels are everything with this trend. These videos help me remember small details that can change a perspective and make everything in life look beautiful.

Food Tok is a trend that will never go away, everyone eats, explores food places, recipes etc. From pasta recipes to food spots, trying this in your city, food turns into entertainment. People vlog every detail about the meal or place to share with their audience. They share every hidden gem making us want to try it as soon as we see it. Food Tok might just have food commercials beat.

Each trend has something in common with one another; they all make everyone feel open to watch, try, and enjoy them. They all have found joy in something whether it’s a morning routine, a soft neutral home décor, or a good restaurant you’ve never heard of, they all make life feel at ease in a way. They make life look a bit more picture perfect and definitely keeps TikTok alive.