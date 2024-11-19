The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Interviews can be nerve-racking, and most people try to avoid them at all costs. The day of an interview so many questions and emotions run through your mind. The misconception about what to wear, how to respond to questions, what to ask the interviewer, and what steps to take afterward are all questions people ask every day. Additionally, so many factors go into making sure you have a successful interview. A lot of people don’t know what the necessary steps are to successfully ace your interview and get the job. You have the opportunity to highlight your unique qualities during a job interview and really stand out from other candidates. Spending time preparing will help you stay focused, reduce anxiety, and make a good impression, all of which are essential for a successful interview. Wanting to look and feel your best self can be challenging but here’s an “Ultimate Interview Guide” to help you navigate for the big day and secure the job!

When you look good you feel good!

You have one shot at making an unforgettable first impression on the company you’re trying to work/ intern for, so do your best to present yourself well. Firstly, invest in your looks! Taking time to do your hair or getting it done is necessary when going in for an interview. Remember you are meeting this person for the first time and the first thing they judge is how you represent yourself. Next, find an outfit that meets the guidelines of an interview. Business professional is typically the standard for what you should wear, a nice blazer, button-up, slacks, and a closed-toe shoe. Avoid jeans, athleisure, sneakers, sandals, shorts, and wrinkled clothes are just a few examples of what you should not wear.

Knowledge is power!

A quick Google search about the company can be a huge game changer and boost confidence. Be prepared to show the interviewer you know what you are talking about and with the knowledge you have of the company, the easier it is to produce questions to ask the person interviewing you. You knowing the mission statement and expectations of the employer puts you on a pedestal that can lead to a successful interview.

Practice! Practice! Practice!

Practicing in the mirror, doing a mock interview of yourself, or practicing with someone you trust can help observe your body language and how well you are communicating. Being able to reflect beforehand can help you catch things you did not notice before like poor eye contact, fidgeting with your hands, bad posture, and not speaking clearly. Practicing common interview questions while reflecting can help you be more confident for the day of the interview. Below are some common interview questions.

Why are you interested in this role?

Tell me about yourself.

What are your greatest strengths/weaknesses?

What are your hobbies outside school and/or work?

Do you prefer working by yourself or in a team?

What are your salary expectations?

Why should we hire you?

*Tip: If the interviewer asks if you have any questions for them ALWAYS say yes and proceed with a question that shows you are interested in learning more about the company. *

In conclusion, remember to be yourself always and rejection is redirection, so it is ok if you don’t get it your first time. Good luck!