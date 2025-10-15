THE ULTIMATE COLLEGE GIRLS’ FALL BUCKET LIST

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cool air, pumpkins everywhere, and the energy the fall season brings is like no other. Whether you’re a new student on campus or a senior trying to soak up every moment, the fall season allows you to create new and exciting memories while also providing an opportunity to slow down and reset. Allow yourself to romanticize your routine this season. Think cozy nights, spontaneous adventures, and layering your favorite clothes. Creating a bucket list can help you map out how you want your fall season to look, whether it’s going out with your friends or buying new cozy clothes to stay warm while being stylish. With so many opportunities to explore and reset, a fall bucket list can be your personal guide to making the most out of every moment. Make this season yours! Grab a notebook, light a pumpkin-scented candle, and start creating your ultimate fall bucket list.

Activities to Do:

Fall is filled with various activities to do. You can start by creating a vision board party with your friends, and this ensures that you’re walking into a new season with a great mindset and goals you want to accomplish, whether big or small. You can pair this party with fall favorites like pumpkins or sweet potato baked goods, caramel apple popcorn, and warm apple cider. The fall season is typically when the fair season starts, so you can never go wrong with taking a break from campus and allowing yourself to have fun while enjoying the rides, food, and games. And of course, what’s fall without Halloween? So pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and haunted houses are just a couple of activities you can do.

Fall Lookbook:

Utilizing Pinterest, TikTok, and Instagram, you can curate the perfect outfits that showcase your aesthetic to ensure you’re comfortable with the weather change. The fall season is all about warm tones like brown, red, green, and orange. While these shades may seem difficult to style, pairing them with neutral colors such as tan, black, or cream and experimenting with cozy textures like knit and wool can effortlessly elevate your look. As college students, adding to your wardrobe for the season can be pricey, but the thrift store is a gold mine for great finds. Grab your phone, scroll for inspo, and start building a wardrobe that makes you feel like yourself while staying warm.

Creating a Cozy Space:

Whether you’re in a dorm or apartment, transforming your space based on the season can make you feel better. Fall vibes are all about comfort and warmth, like setting the mood with warm lighting. Like playing a fireplace video through YouTube on your TV or adding string lights. Layering cozy blankets, adding throw pillows, and lighting cinnamon or vanilla-scented candles (or using air fresheners) can instantly transform your space into a warm, inviting fall retreat.

After a long day, you would want to go back to your room and unwind. Your space should be your safe space, whether you’re studying or chilling. Fall is the season to recharge, and you can reflect that in your space.